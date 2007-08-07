Super Bowl XLI broadcast in 232 countries

Super Bowl XLI will be broadcast live in 33 languages, including 12 languages from Dolphin Stadium: English, Danish, Flemish, French, German, Hungarian, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian and Spanish. In addition, the game will be broadcast in Arabic, Basque, Cantonese, Catalan, Croatian, Faroese, Farsi, Filipino, Galician, Greek, Greenlandic, Hindi, Icelandic, Italian, Korean, Macedonian, Montenegrin, Polish, Serbian, Swedish and Thai. English-speaking countries airing the game on the NFL International world feed will hear Sterling Sharpe and Spiro Dedes call the action and provide a commentary tailored for international fans. Super Bowl XLI also will be available in an audio cybercast in six languages on SuperBowl.com, the NFL's official website. The game will be on the site in French, German, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Russian and Spanish.