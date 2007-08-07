Super Bowl XLI broadcast in 232 countries

(Feb. 3, 2007) -- Much of the world -- including China, host of the 2007 NFL China Bowl this summer -- will be watching Super Bowl XLI at Dolphin Stadium in South Florida on Sunday, Feb. 4, when the Chicago Bears take on the Indianapolis Colts in front of a potential worldwide audience estimated at one billion people. A total of 54 international broadcasters will televise the game to 232 countries and territories in 33 languages. Nineteen television and radio stations from 14 countries will be broadcasting the game from Dolphin Stadium.
For the sixth consecutive year, NFL International will provide a world feed for all international broadcast partners. For the first time, the feed will be available in high-definition format as well as in standard definition.
Super Bowl XLI will be televised live in China on Monday morning (February 5) from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Beijing time. China Central Television (CCTV) -- China's largest national TV network -- will carry the game. Super Bowl XLI also will be distributed in China on satellite by Dragon TV and on select provincial sports channels in such major cities as Beijing (Beijing TV) and Shanghai (Great Sports Channel).
The NFL will play its first game ever in China -- the world's fastest-growing market -- on Thursday, Aug. 9, in Beijing, the capital of the country. The excitement and attention that the game generates will signal a buildup to the opening of the XXIX Olympic Games in China in August 2008. The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks -- both 2006 NFL playoff teams -- will meet at Beijing's Workers Stadium, site of the soccer competition of the Olympic games.
For the first time, the Super Bowl will be broadcast live on terrestrial TV in Korea when SBS Media Net airs the action from South Florida.
The NFL also will have a strong presence in Brazil when BandSports broadcasts Super Bowl XLI in Portuguese, followed by a 90-minute condensed version of the game on terrestrial station Banderiantes. Game highlights also will be featured online at Globoesporte.com in Portuguese.
Super Bowl XLI will air on two terrestrial networks in Germany with a live broadcast on ARD and a delayed broadcast on the country's sports station, DSF.
Four countries will send multiple broadcast teams to South Florida: Spain (Canal Plus and Cadena Ser); Japan (NHK and Nippon Television); Mexico (Televisa and TV Azteca); and the United Kingdom (BBC, BSkyB, ITV). Other international broadcasters at Super Bowl XLI come from Canada (Global), China (Shanghai Media Group), Belgium (Telenet), Brazil (TVGlobo), Denmark (TV2), France (F2), Germany (ARD), Hungary (Sport1), Romania (Sport1) and Russia (NTV Plus).
Super Bowl XLI will be broadcast live in 33 languages, including 12 languages from Dolphin Stadium: English, Danish, Flemish, French, German, Hungarian, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian and Spanish. In addition, the game will be broadcast in Arabic, Basque, Cantonese, Catalan, Croatian, Faroese, Farsi, Filipino, Galician, Greek, Greenlandic, Hindi, Icelandic, Italian, Korean, Macedonian, Montenegrin, Polish, Serbian, Swedish and Thai. English-speaking countries airing the game on the NFL International world feed will hear Sterling Sharpe and Spiro Dedes call the action and provide a commentary tailored for international fans. Super Bowl XLI also will be available in an audio cybercast in six languages on SuperBowl.com, the NFL's official website. The game will be on the site in French, German, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Russian and Spanish.