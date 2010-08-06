Super Bowl XL referee regrets that mistakes 'impacted the game'

Published: Aug 06, 2010 at 04:05 PM

RENTON, Wash. -- Saying "I'll go to my grave" with regret, NFL referee Bill Leavy reopened a Seattle Seahawks wound that won't heal by acknowledging he made mistakes in the team's disputed Super Bowl XL loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers four years ago.

The veteran official began an annual training-camp rules interpretation session with the Seattle media after practice Friday by bringing up the sore subject without being asked.

"It was a tough thing for me," said Leavy, a veteran of 15 NFL seasons and two Super Bowls. "I kicked two calls in the fourth quarter and I impacted the game, and as an official, you never want to do that.

"It left me with a lot of sleepless nights, and I think about it constantly," Leavy said of the February 2006 game. "I'll go to my grave wishing that I'd been better."

Though Seattle played one of its poorest games of an otherwise wondrous season that day, several key calls went against the team in its 21-10 loss. It remains the Seahawks' only Super Bowl appearance.

This week is the first time since that game Leavy has been in Seattle with the Seahawks. He and a mini-crew arrived Thursday to help with the team's practices and give it a rules presentation.

Leavy didn't specify which plays he "kicked" that big day in Detroit. But there are two late ones that people still talk about in Seattle -- with disdain they usually reserve for cold, weak coffee.

Early in the fourth quarter, tackle Sean Locklear was called for holding on a pass completion that would have put the Seahawks at the Steelers' 1-yard line, poised for the potential tying touchdown. After the penalty, Matt Hasselbeck threw an interception, then was called for a mysterious low block on a play that ended with him tackling Pittsburgh's Ike Taylor on the defensive back's return.

The penalty moved the Steelers from their 29 to the 44. Pittsburgh used its better field position to score the clinching touchdown four plays later.

The next day, then-Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren stoked Seattle's angry fire when he addressed fans upon the team landing back home. Holmgren told frustrated fans at a civic gathering at Qwest Field, "I knew it was going to be tough going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. I didn't know we were going to have to play the guys in the striped shirts, as well."

Holmgren, now a top executive with the Cleveland Browns, has since said that he has gotten over that game.

But Leavy hasn't.

"I know that I did my best at that time, but it wasn't good enough," said Leavy, a retired police officer and firefighter in San Jose, Calif., who became an NFL referee in 2001. "When we make mistakes, you got to step up and own them. It's something that all officials have to deal with, but unfortunately when you have to deal with it in the Super Bowl it's difficult."

When high-profile referee Ed Hochuli visited the Seahawks' training camp in the months after that Super Bowl, he and his crew took good-natured ribbing from players.

"The Super Bowl was one of those games where it seemed the big calls went against Seattle," Hochuli said in August 2006. "And that was just fortuitous -- bad fortuitous for Seattle.

"The league felt, actually, that the Super Bowl was well officiated. Now, that doesn't mean there were no mistakes. There are always mistakes, but it was a well-officiated game."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL defenses that CAN win a championship; plus, the early Coach of the Year and A.J. Brown's domination

"Defenses win championships." How much does this age-old adage apply in today's offense-driven NFL? Well, Bucky Brooks spotlights five Ds that CAN spark a run to the Lombardi Trophy. Plus, the midseason Coach of the Year and the secret to A.J. Brown's success.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 9

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another episode of the Fantasy Football podcast. 
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) questionable for Week 9 game against Browns

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns as he continues his comeback from a torn ACL. Jonathan Gannon still has to decide on inserting him in the lineup or allowing Murray another week of recovery.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 9: Re-drafting rookie running backs -- De'Von Achane leapfrogs Bijan Robinson!

Bijan Robinson was the first rusher selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, but has the pecking order changed over the past two months of live action? Maurice Jones-Drew re-drafts top rookie running backs. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 RBs in the league today.