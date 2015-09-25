Super Bowl XIV rematch: John Stallworth puts WR2 on the map

Pittsburgh -- which had already ridden its defense to three Lombardi Trophies in the previous five seasons -- took a different route through the '79 season and postseason, a route that ultimately took the Steelers to their showdown with the Rams in Super Bowl XIV. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw attempted 472 passes, nearly 100 more than he had in any season to that point; he also established what was then a team record for passing yards (3,724) in a season. Stallworth -- who hadn't even started regularly until his fourth pro season and had as little as 41 catches as recently as the 1978 season -- snagged 70 balls for 1,183 yards. He was even named first-team All-Pro.