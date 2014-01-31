Super Bowl X-factors: Terrance Knighton, Max Unger and more

2) Brandon Mebane, defensive tackle: Mebane is one of my favorite players to study on tape. He has incredibly quick hands and the lower-body strength to re-set the line of scrimmage. He jacks interior linemen right back to the quarterback and does a beautiful job of keeping his linebackers clean. Seattle's linebacking corps relies on speed and quickness to shoot through gaps and rack up tackles -- those guys are afforded that luxury by the play of Mebane up front. Manning gets rid of the ball quicker than any quarterback in the NFL, so it's very difficult to get to him with edge pressure. However, Mebane's ability to collapse the pocket can be a very effective tool in this game.