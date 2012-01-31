Super Bowl Winners Fared

How the Super Bowl winners fared in their next season:

2011-Green Bay lost to N.Y. Giants 37-20 NFC divisional playoff.

2010-New Orleans lost to Seattle 41-36 in NFC wild-card game.

2009-Pittsburgh finished third in AFC North division with an 9-7 record.

2008-N.Y. Giants lost to Philadelphia 23-11 in NFC divisional playoff.

2007-Indianapolis lost to San Diego 28-24 in AFC divisional playoff.

2006-Pittsburgh finished third in AFC North division with an 8-8 record.

2005-New England lost to Denver 27-13 in AFC divisional playoff.

2004-New England repeated and beat Philadelphia 24-21 in Super Bowl.

2003-Tampa Bay finished third in NFC South division with a 7-9 record.

2002-New England finished second in AFC East division with a 9-7 record.

2001-Baltimore lost to Pittsburgh 27-10 in AFC divisional playoff.

2000-St. Louis lost to New Orleans 31-28 in NFC wild-card game.

1999-Denver finished last in the AFC West division with a 6-10 record.

1998-Denver repeated and beat Atlanta 34-19 in Super Bowl.

1997-Green Bay lost to Denver 31-24 in Super Bowl.

1996-Dallas lost to Carolina 26-17 in NFC divisional playoff.

1995-San Francisco lost to Green Bay 27-17 in NFC divisional playoff.

1994-Dallas lost to San Francisco 38-28 in NFC championship.

1993-Dallas repeated and beat Buffalo 30-13 in Super Bowl.

1992-Washington lost to San Francisco 20-13 in NFC divisional playoff.

1991-N.Y. Giants finished fourth in NFC East division with an 8-8 record.

1990-San Francisco lost to N.Y. Giants 15-13 in NFC championship.

1989-San Francisco repeated and beat Denver 55-10 in Super Bowl.

1988-Washington finished third in NFC East division with a 7-9 record.

1987-N.Y. Giants finished last in NFC East division with a 6-9 record.

1986-Chicago lost to Washington 27-13 in NFC divisional playoff.

1985-San Francisco lost to N.Y. Giants 17-3 in NFC wild-card game.

1984-L.A. Raiders lost to Seattle 13-7 in AFC wild-card game.

1983-Washington lost to the Los Angeles Raiders 38-9 in Super Bowl.

1982-San Francisco finished eleventh in the conference with a 3-6 record.

1981-Oakland finished fourth in the Western division with a 7-9 record.

1980-Pittsburgh finished third in the Central division with a 9-7 record.

1979-Pittsburgh repeated and beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-19 in Super Bowl.

1978-Dallas lost to Pittsburgh 35-31 in Super Bowl.

1977-Oakland lost to Denver 20-17 in AFC Championship.

1976-Pittsburgh lost to Oakland 24-7 in AFC Championship.

1975-Pittsburgh repeated and beat Dallas 21-17 in Super Bowl.

1974-Miami lost to Oakland 28-26 in AFC divisional playoff.

1973-Miami repeated and beat Minnesota 24-7 in Super Bowl.

1972-Dallas lost to Washington 26-3 in NFC Championship.

1971-Baltimore lost to Miami 21-0 in AFC Championship.

1970-Kansas City finished second in the Western division with a 7-5-2 record.

1969-New York Jets lost to Kansas City 13-6 in AFL divisional playoff.

1968-Green Bay finished third in the Central divison with a 6-7-1 record.

1967-Green Bay repeated and beat Oakland 33-14 in Super Bowl.

