Super Bowl Winners Fared

2010-New Orleans lost to Seattle 41-36 in NFC wild-card game.
2009-Pittsburgh finished third in AFC North division with an 9-7 record.
2007-Indianapolis lost to San Diego 28-24 in AFC divisional playoff.
2006-Pittsburgh finished third in AFC North division with an 8-8 record.
2005-New England lost to Denver 27-13 in AFC divisional playoff.
2003-Tampa Bay finished third in NFC South division with a 7-9 record.
2002-New England finished second in AFC East division with a 9-7 record.
2001-Baltimore lost to Pittsburgh 27-10 in AFC divisional playoff.
2000-St. Louis lost to New Orleans 31-28 in NFC wild-card game.
1999-Denver finished last in the AFC West division with a 6-10 record.
1996-Dallas lost to Carolina 26-17 in NFC divisional playoff.
1995-San Francisco lost to Green Bay 27-17 in NFC divisional playoff.
1994-Dallas lost to San Francisco 38-28 in NFC championship.
1992-Washington lost to San Francisco 20-13 in NFC divisional playoff.
1988-Washington finished third in NFC East division with a 7-9 record.
1986-Chicago lost to Washington 27-13 in NFC divisional playoff.
1982-San Francisco finished eleventh in the conference with a 3-6 record.
1981-Oakland finished fourth in the Western division with a 7-9 record.
1980-Pittsburgh finished third in the Central division with a 9-7 record.
1977-Oakland lost to Denver 20-17 in AFC Championship.
1976-Pittsburgh lost to Oakland 24-7 in AFC Championship.
1974-Miami lost to Oakland 28-26 in AFC divisional playoff.
1972-Dallas lost to Washington 26-3 in NFC Championship.
1971-Baltimore lost to Miami 21-0 in AFC Championship.
1970-Kansas City finished second in the Western division with a 7-5-2 record.
1968-Green Bay finished third in the Central divison with a 6-7-1 record.