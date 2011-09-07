Super Bowl winners dominate list of game's best coaches

Published: Sep 07, 2011 at 03:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

There are several really good coaches in the league today. More so than ever, the top guy and the bottom guy are close. The competitive balance on the field also carries over when you're talking about coaching.

Sean Payton's success and hard work were rewarded with a contract extension from the Saints this week. With that, I offer up my top five coaches in the game today.

1. Bill Belichick, Patriots: He's as knowledgeable a football coach as I can remember. He reminds me a great deal of Tom Landry in that he's never the same. The Patriots are capable of coming out with 20 straight passes one week and have you guessing the next. Belichick has a great feel for trends and what it takes to be successful.

2. Sean Payton, Saints: He has great chemistry with players, especially his quarterback Drew Brees. That's important for a coach and his QB. You can find out what works and what doesn't. Payton is also the best play-caller in the game and very smart.

3. Tom Coughlin, Giants: Often maligned but all you need to do is look at what he did in Jacksonville. He put together four straight trips to the playoffs with what was basically an expansion team. The Giants lost the regular-season finale to New England in 2007 and then Coughlin got his team to the Super Bowl and a victory over the undefeated Patriots. He's a hardliner but very knowledgeable.

4. Mike Shanahan, Redskins: He has a great ability to coach quarterbacks. I know there's been some feeling that Shanahan's not as good without John Elway, but he's a very bright offensive mind. He also has a good mix of understanding the running game. The Redskins could be one of the surprise teams this season.

5. Andy Reid, Eagles: He won 103 games in a 10-year span, which was third to the Colts and Patriots. Reid also led the Eagles to four straight NFC title games and one Super Bowl appearance. He accomplished all that without a true franchise quarterback.

As I mentioned above, Payton is the best play-caller in the game. Here's my top five list:
1. Sean Payton, Saints
2. Norv Turner, Chargers
3. Mike McCarthy, Packers
4. Scott Linehan, Lions
5. Marty Mornhinweg, Eagles

I'd also include Colts quarterback Peyton Manning if he were playing.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 23

Offensive lineman Cole Strange, the 29th-overall pick, has signed his rookie deal with the Patriots, the team announced Thursday.

news

Ranking the eight NFL divisions by quarterback: AFC West stuffed with stars; AFC North rising

After an offseason marked by major movement, Adam Schein ranks all eight divisions in the NFL by quarterback. Can anyone hold a candle to Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr and Justin Herbert in the AFC West?

news

NFL announces training camp reporting dates, locations for all 32 teams for 2022 season

The NFL announced on Thursday training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams for the 2022 season.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: June Boon or June Gloom (AKA more hype train or smokescreen)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW