Super Bowl week is not complete without Jerrah Bus

I just want to use my modest platform here to say something: I love the Jerrah Bus. It is such a perfect symbol of what the Cowboys represent -- the flashy, larger-than-life, "Hey, look at us, we're America's Team and you're not" attitude that makes them both loved and loathed in equal measure. I've been going to league tentpole events for six years now, and I can't remember when there wasn't a Jerrah Bus sighting. It is a constant.