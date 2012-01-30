Super Bowl week begins, ice and snow no-shows

Published: Jan 30, 2012 at 06:34 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - No need for a scarf or hoodie so far in Indianapolis: Ice and snow are no-shows as Super Bowl week gets under way for only the fourth game in a northern city.

Last year's conditions were some of the Super Bowl's worst. Ice and snow pelted the Dallas area, snarling traffic and forcing everyone to bundle up.

The weather is a concern when the big game is held in a cold-weather climate. Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s are forecast for the first half of the week in Indianapolis, well above average for a city that usually has snow on the ground in early February.

The first northern Super Bowl was held 30 years ago in Detroit, which endured a week of snow and below-zero wind chills.

