Super Bowl to be broadcast all over the world

Throughout much of the world, sports fans will be watching Super Bowl XLIII at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. this Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A total of 61 international broadcasters -- including, for the first time, Network Ten in Australia, RAI in Italy and BBC ONE in the United Kingdom -- will televise the game to 230 countries and territories in 34 languages, including English.
"Super Bowl is an iconic event and is renowned for its mix of exciting sport and great entertainment," says producer Ron Chakraborty of the BBC, which will air the game for the first time on its flagship station BBC ONE. "We expect many people to be sitting through the night to watch our broadcast."
» The world feed - with NFL Network's Bob Papa and Sterling Sharpe as announcers -- will be heard in 141 countries.
» Fifteen countries are covering the game on site at Raymond James Stadium: Canada (CTV), China (Shanghai Media Group), Belgium (Telenet), Brazil (ESPN International), Denmark (Viasat), France (France 2), Germany (ARD), Hungary (Sport 1), Italy (RAI), Japan (NHK, Nippon Television), Latin America (FOX), Mexico (Televisa, TV Azteca), Russia (NTV Plus), Spain (Canal Plus, Cadena Ser), and the United Kingdom (BSkyB, BBC TV).
» The English world feed will be translated into 33 languages: Albanian, Arabic, Bosnian, Chinese Cantonese, Chinese Mandarin, Czech, Croatian, Danish, Finish, Flemish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Montenegrin, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Taiwanese Mandarin, Thai, Turkish.
» The newly launched channel American Sports Network in Asia will provide the world feed to fans in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.
» In China, the game will be available live on CCTV and SMG in Chinese Mandarin.
» In Japan, fans will have three options to watch the game -- on NTV, NHK and Gaora.
» Super Bowl will air live In Mexico on Televisa, TV Azteca and ESPN. Both the Cardinals and Steelers are big favorites in Mexico.
» Canadian fans can watch the NBC broadcast on CTV in English or in French on RDS through the world feed.
» In the UK, Sky will provide live coverage with analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, and BBC ONE will broadcast live from Tampa Bay with analyst Rod Woodson.
» ESPN has the exclusive pay television rights to Super Bowl XLIII in which they will provide distribution to 119 countries.