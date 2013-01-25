Super Bowl Superstitions: Stock Markets and Animal Calls

We should all be grateful that we're in this situation this year, because Princess the camel made her selection for this year's champion, and it was the Baltimore Ravens. Had a different AFC team made the Super Bowl, we might be pinching pennies instead as we plan our Super Bowl parties. Why trust a camel with a Super Bowl prediction you might ask? She can't be as good as Paul the Octopus was, right? Well, she's been right six of the last seven years. So consider that as you get ready for what should be a highly entertaining Super Bowl.