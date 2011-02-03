Super Bowl Sunday's 'NFL GameDay Morning'

NFL NETWORK AT SUPER BOWL XLV: WHAT'S ON NFL GAMEDAY MORNING
Pregame Show Begins at 9:00 AM ET Sunday, February 6
On Super Bowl Sunday, NFL Network's pregame show,* NFL GameDay Morning* provides 8.5 hours of live coverage starting at 9:00 AM ET with 25 on-air personalities from Cowboys Stadium and other locations in North Texas. Following Super Bowl XLV, NFL Network's NFL GameDay Final has interviews from the field, highlights and analysis.
» The Associated Press Most Valuable Player Announced
» Michael Irvin sits down for 1-on-1 interviews with the following players:
» Steve Mariucci sits down for an interview with Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews and Packers outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene
» Special "Vince Lombardi" pep talk feature by Broadway actor Dan Lauria
NFL GameDay Morning* hour-by-hour highlights:*
9:00 AM ET
How do players prepare for the Super Bowl? Deion Sanders, Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Warren Sapp, Michael Irvin, Rod Woodson discuss.
Position breakdowns-Who has the advantage at wide receiver (Irvin), running back (Faulk), defense (Sapp), special teams (Mariucci)?
A recap of the 2011 NFL season and the latest on the CBA.
10:00 AM ET
Vince Lombardi "Wired" feature.
Brian Billick on what should concern Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, and Jim Mora on what should concern Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.
11:00 AM ET
SPECIAL VINCE LOMBARDI "Pep Talk" feature by actor Dan Lauria, who plays Vince Lombardi on Broadway.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews and Packers outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene sit down for an interview with former Packers QB coach Steve Mariucci.
Debate about Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (Sanders, Warner, Woodson).
2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame discussion with Hall of Famers Irvin & Woodson with possible 2011 inductees Faulk and Sanders.
Former coaches Billick and Mora discuss impact defensive players to watch.
NOON ET
The Associated Press' Most Valuable Player Award revealed, with exclusive interview with winner.
Debate about if Rodgers will surpass Brett Favre in Green Bay history.
Defensive coordinators comparison discussion (Sanders, Warner, Woodson & Mora).
1:00 PM ET
Debate about who has the better defense?
Marshall Faulk & Michael Irvin debate segment.
Live reports from team hotels.
2:00 PM ET
3:00 PM ET
Live interviews on set with movie stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.
4:00 PM ET
Recap of best moments of the day prior to kick off.
(Schedule subject to change)
Immediately after the FOX postgame show -- NFL GameDay Finalanalysis and highlights from the field, plus live interviews with all the stars of the game and the winning coach.Rich Eisen, Deion Sanders, Steve MariucciandMichael Irvinrecap the game and interview players on the set from the field. Additional NFL Network reporters will have interviews from the locker rooms and press conferences. Following the postgame show at Cowboys stadium, hostPaul Burmeisterand analysts Torry Holt, Jamie Dukesand Charles Davis* provide additional insight and analysis on the game from NFL Network studios in Los Angeles.
Brian Billick: Analyst (1 Super Bowl ring)
Marshall Faulk: Analyst (1 Super Bowl ring)
Trent Green: Analyst (1 Super Bowl ring)
Torry Holt: Analyst (1 Super Bowl ring)
Michael Irvin: Analyst (3 Super Bowl rings)
Deion Sanders: Analyst (2 Super Bowl rings)
Warren Sapp: Analyst (1 Super Bowl ring)
Kurt Warner: Analyst (1 Super Bowl ring)
Rod Woodson: Analyst (1 Super Bowl ring)
Brian Baldinger: Analyst
Michelle Beisner: Reporter
Albert Breer: Reporter
Paul Burmeister: Host
Fran Charles: Host
Charles Davis: Analyst
Jamie Dukes: Analyst
Rich Eisen: Host
Alex Flanagan: Reporter
Kara Henderson: Reporter
Jason La Canfora: Reporter
Michael Lombardi: Reporter
Steve Mariucci: Analyst
Jim Mora: Analyst
Randy Moss: Reporter (in Green Bay)
Ari Wolfe: Reporter (in Pittsburgh)