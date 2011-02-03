Super Bowl Sunday's 'NFL GameDay Morning'

Immediately after the FOX postgame show -- NFL GameDay Finalanalysis and highlights from the field, plus live interviews with all the stars of the game and the winning coach.Rich Eisen, Deion Sanders, Steve MariucciandMichael Irvinrecap the game and interview players on the set from the field. Additional NFL Network reporters will have interviews from the locker rooms and press conferences. Following the postgame show at Cowboys stadium, hostPaul Burmeisterand analysts Torry Holt, Jamie Dukesand Charles Davis* provide additional insight and analysis on the game from NFL Network studios in Los Angeles.