Super Bowl Sunday's 'NFL GameDay Morning'

Published: Feb 03, 2011 at 08:25 AM

NFL NETWORK AT SUPER BOWL XLV: WHAT'S ON NFL GAMEDAY MORNING

Pregame Show Begins at 9:00 AM ET Sunday, February 6

NFL GameDay Final Postgame Show Following Super Bowl XLV

On Super Bowl Sunday, NFL Network's pregame show,* NFL GameDay Morning* provides 8.5 hours of live coverage starting at 9:00 AM ET with 25 on-air personalities from Cowboys Stadium and other locations in North Texas. Following Super Bowl XLV, NFL Network's NFL GameDay Final has interviews from the field, highlights and analysis.

The following are highlights of Sunday's Super Bowl pregame show on NFL Network:

» The Associated Press Most Valuable Player Announced

» Michael Irvin sits down for 1-on-1 interviews with the following players:

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers:Rodgers preview video

» Steve Mariucci sits down for an interview with Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews and Packers outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene

» Steve Sabol NFL Films feature on Super Bowl coaches being carried off the field

» Live interview with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

» Special "Vince Lombardi" pep talk feature by Broadway actor Dan Lauria

NFL GameDay Morning* hour-by-hour highlights:*

9:00 AM ET

How do players prepare for the Super Bowl? Deion Sanders, Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Warren Sapp, Michael Irvin, Rod Woodson discuss.

Position breakdowns-Who has the advantage at wide receiver (Irvin), running back (Faulk), defense (Sapp), special teams (Mariucci)?

NFL Films Steve Sabol FEATURE: "Super Bowl Coaches Being Carried Off the Field"

Debate on head coaches SteelersMike Tomlin vs. PackersMike McCarthy.

Live reports from Packers and Steelers hotels.

A recap of the 2011 NFL season and the latest on the CBA.

10:00 AM ET

FEATURE on "Steeler Nation" fan base vs. "Packers Nation."

Debates on key matchups, historic Super Bowl matchups and players with the most to prove.

Vince Lombardi "Wired" feature.

Brian Billick on what should concern Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, and Jim Mora on what should concern Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Debate: Is Steelers WR Hines Ward a Hall of Famer? (Sanders, Warner Woodson)

Live report from Packers hotel.

11:00 AM ET

SPECIAL VINCE LOMBARDI "Pep Talk" feature by actor Dan Lauria, who plays Vince Lombardi on Broadway.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews and Packers outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene sit down for an interview with former Packers QB coach Steve Mariucci.

Debate about Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (Sanders, Warner, Woodson).

2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame discussion with Hall of Famers Irvin & Woodson with possible 2011 inductees Faulk and Sanders.

Former coaches Billick and Mora discuss impact defensive players to watch.

Debates about Steelers as a dynasty if they win and if the Packers built for long-term success (Sanders, Warner, Woodson).

Live report from Steelers hotel.

NOON ET

The Associated Press' Most Valuable Player Award revealed, with exclusive interview with winner.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 1-on-1 interview with Michael Irvin.

Debate about if Rodgers will surpass Brett Favre in Green Bay history.

Sanders, Warner, Woodson and Billick talk about how winning a Super Bowl has changed their life.

Debate about if Steelers offensive line can protect QB Ben Roethlisberger (Billick & Mora).

Defensive coordinators comparison discussion (Sanders, Warner, Woodson & Mora).

1:00 PM ET

Part 1 of Ben Roethlisberger 1-on-1 interview with Michael Irvin.

Debate about who has the better defense?

Billick on NFL Defensive Player of the Year Steelers safety Troy Polamalu.

Mora on 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Packers DB Charles Woodson.

Marshall Faulk & Michael Irvin debate segment.

Who are the X-factor in Super Bowl XLV (Sanders, Warner, Woodson)?

Live reports from team hotels.

2:00 PM ET

Part 2 of Ben Roethlisberger 1-on-1 interview with Irvin.

Live interview with Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Feature with Jerry Jones giving a personal tour of Cowboys Stadium.

Michael Lombardi interview with former Super Bowl MVP Patriots QB Tom Brady.

3:00 PM ET

Live interviews on set with movie stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

Super Bowl debates and live reports.

4:00 PM ET

Pro Football Hall of Famer and CowboysSuper Bowl-winning quarterback Roger Staubach.

Celebrities make their Super Bowl picks.

NFL Network analysts make their Super Bowl and game MVP picks.

Recap of best moments of the day prior to kick off.

(Schedule subject to change)

Immediately after the FOX postgame show -- NFL GameDay Finalanalysis and highlights from the field, plus live interviews with all the stars of the game and the winning coach.Rich Eisen, Deion Sanders, Steve MariucciandMichael Irvinrecap the game and interview players on the set from the field. Additional NFL Network reporters will have interviews from the locker rooms and press conferences. Following the postgame show at Cowboys stadium, hostPaul Burmeisterand analysts Torry Holt, Jamie Dukesand Charles Davis* provide additional insight and analysis on the game from NFL Network studios in Los Angeles.

NFL Network Super Bowl Coverage Talent Roster

Brian Billick: Analyst (1 Super Bowl ring)
Marshall Faulk: Analyst (1 Super Bowl ring)
Trent Green: Analyst (1 Super Bowl ring)
Torry Holt: Analyst (1 Super Bowl ring)
Michael Irvin: Analyst (3 Super Bowl rings)
Deion Sanders: Analyst (2 Super Bowl rings)
Warren Sapp: Analyst (1 Super Bowl ring)
Kurt Warner: Analyst (1 Super Bowl ring)
Rod Woodson: Analyst (1 Super Bowl ring)
Brian Baldinger: Analyst
Michelle Beisner: Reporter
Albert Breer: Reporter
Paul Burmeister: Host
Fran Charles: Host
Charles Davis: Analyst
Jamie Dukes: Analyst
Rich Eisen: Host
Alex Flanagan: Reporter
Kara Henderson: Reporter
Jason La Canfora: Reporter
Michael Lombardi: Reporter
Steve Mariucci: Analyst
Jim Mora: Analyst
Randy Moss: Reporter (in Green Bay)
Ari Wolfe: Reporter (in Pittsburgh)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Presents: League-wide Guardian Cap Use to Reduce Head Impacts

news

Seahawks' Jamal Adams sustains broken finger, will wear special cast for games

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams sustained a broken finger during a recent practice and is likely to undergo surgery following the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Ravens OC Greg Roman: This training camp is best I've 'ever seen' Lamar Jackson throw

Lamar Jackson's new physique is already wowing Ravens coaches. Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Friday that this is the best he's "ever seen" Jackson throw the football.

news

Eleven NFL rookies I can't wait to watch in training camp/preseason: Each position's must-see newbie

Which NFL rookies offer the most intrigue in training camp and the preseason? Bucky Brooks goes position by position, identifying 11 must-see newbies to track over the next month.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW