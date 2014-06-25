Super Bowl replay special highlights 'Rams Day' on NFLN

NFL Network will replay the team's Super Bowl XXXIV victory over the Tennessee Titans at 9 p.m. ET Friday, with a twist. Kurt Warner will be featured alongside the game watching the replay and providing running commentary during the game. Vermeil and Bruce will call into the show to talk about the game, and other former players will tweet their recollections of the game live. Think of it like a director's commentary on a DVD. Or a football version of Mystery Science Theatre 3000.