Super Bowl replay special highlights 'Rams Day' on NFLN

Published: Jun 25, 2014 at 10:24 AM

The 1999 St. Louis Rams were one of the most surprising and electric champions of the Super Bowl era. On Friday, Kurt Warner, Dick Vermeil, and Isaac Bruce will relive the team's best night in a way NFL fans have never seen.

NFL Network will replay the team's Super Bowl XXXIV victory over the Tennessee Titans at 9 p.m. ET Friday, with a twist. Kurt Warner will be featured alongside the game watching the replay and providing running commentary during the game. Vermeil and Bruce will call into the show to talk about the game, and other former players will tweet their recollections of the game live. Think of it like a director's commentary on a DVD. Or a football version of Mystery Science Theatre 3000.

It's a cool idea that we'd love to see for more big games. What football geek wouldn't want to watch top players reliving their greatest moments?

The replay will air as part of "Rams Day" on NFL Network. Rams programming, highlighted by their America's Game episode, will air from 2-9 p.m. ET. The Rams also launched a microsite with all sorts of goodies.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

