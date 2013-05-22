Super Bowl reactions; Roy Williams on Wednesday's 'NFL AM'

Published: May 21, 2013 at 08:24 PM

Get a head start on the day's football talk with 'NFL AM' at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, former Dallas Cowboys safety and proud Oklahoma Sooner Roy Williams talks about the tragic tornado in that state, and about his role in USA Football's Heads-Up Football program.

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:

Instant Debate: The pressure is on ...

geno-smith-130521-il.jpg

Which rookie faces the most daunting spotlight in 2013? Our analysts debate, with Jets QB Geno Smith topping the list. More ...

» NFL owners voted Tuesday to award Super Bowl L in 2016 to San Francisco, and Super Bowl LI in 2017 to Houston. NFL.com's panel of experts tackles Tuesday's two Super Bowl decisions in our latest Instant Debate.

» Andy Dalton is the latest QB to appear on Gregg Rosenthal's list of the Top 10 quarterbacks 25 or under: Hear from the Bengals' third-year signal-caller himself, and catch up on all Wednesday's NFL news, on today's "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

» Albert Breer talks to several owners at the NFL Spring Meeting in Boston about the most important topics in the NFL right now.

» NFL Evolution presents the first in a series about concussion protocols in major professional sports leagues. The series begins with a look at the NFL.

» Legendary former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt gives us five reasons why his 'Boys will be improved in 2013 in The Brandt Report.

Top 100 Players of 2013

brady

Make sure you vote for the Top 100 players of 2013. Voting ends May 31. Get your vote in. More ...

» Bucky Brooks and Matt "Money" Smith hit on a grab bag of topics on an all-new Draft Tracker Podcast, including Chip Kelly teaching Michael Vick how to hold a football, Alex Smith being deceptively athletic and San Diego Chargers rookie Keenan Allen committing a no-no when he was caught wearing an Oakland Raiders hat.

» Elliot Harrison's series on the top 20 games of 2012 continues with No. 8.

» The hour is getting late for the few NFL free agents still left on the market. Check out all the latest comings and goings with NFL.com's Free-Agent Tracker.

» Happy birthday to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, who turns 31 on Wednesday.

