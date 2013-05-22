Super Bowl reactions; Roy Williams on Wednesday's 'NFL AM'

Get a head start on the day's football talk with 'NFL AM' at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, former Dallas Cowboys safety and proud Oklahoma Sooner Roy Williams talks about the tragic tornado in that state, and about his role in USA Football's Heads-Up Football program.
Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:
Instant Debate: The pressure is on ...
» NFL owners voted Tuesday to award Super Bowl L in 2016 to San Francisco, and Super Bowl LI in 2017 to Houston. NFL.com's panel of experts tackles Tuesday's two Super Bowl decisions in our latest Instant Debate.
» Andy Dalton is the latest QB to appear on Gregg Rosenthal's list of the Top 10 quarterbacks 25 or under: Hear from the Bengals' third-year signal-caller himself, and catch up on all Wednesday's NFL news, on today's "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
» Albert Breer talks to several owners at the NFL Spring Meeting in Boston about the most important topics in the NFL right now.
» NFL Evolution presents the first in a series about concussion protocols in major professional sports leagues. The series begins with a look at the NFL.
» Legendary former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt gives us five reasons why his 'Boys will be improved in 2013 in The Brandt Report.
Top 100 Players of 2013
» Bucky Brooks and Matt "Money" Smith hit on a grab bag of topics on an all-new Draft Tracker Podcast, including Chip Kelly teaching Michael Vick how to hold a football, Alex Smith being deceptively athletic and San Diego Chargers rookie Keenan Allen committing a no-no when he was caught wearing an Oakland Raiders hat.
» The hour is getting late for the few NFL free agents still left on the market. Check out all the latest comings and goings with NFL.com's Free-Agent Tracker.