Super Bowl: Patriots, Rams renew age-old Boston vs. L.A. rivalry

For the Rams, though, this might be the right opponent at the right time. Even with its recent success, the team is still trying to gain traction in Los Angeles. While this season has helped galvanize the Rams' fan base and it's expected that the opening of a new stadium in 2020 will give it another boost, fan ambivalence might have been most artfully summed up in a sunlit viral video from a Los Angeles bar as the Rams' NFC-championship-winning 48-yard field goal in overtime sails through the uprights. Four visible patrons briefly whoop, a man hugs the woman he is with and that's it.