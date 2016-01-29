Super Bowl party recipes from Michael Symon

Published: Jan 29, 2016 at 12:41 PM

Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wings
From "Michael Symon's Carnivore" cookbook

Ingredients:

5 pounds chicken wings, split
1/4 cup coriander seeds, crushed
1 teaspoon cumin seeds, crushed
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons kosher salt
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
3/4 cup Sriracha sauce
12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Grated zest and juice of 3 limes
Vegetable oil, for deep frying

Directions:

  1. In a very large bowl, toss to combine the wings, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, salt and olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight.
    1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
    2. Arrange the wings on three large rimmed baking sheets and roast for 30 minutes, or until firm but not fully cooked through. (If you would prefer not to deep-fry the wings as this recipe states, continue baking for an additional hour, or until the wings are crisp and golden brown.)
    3. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, stir to combine the Sriracha, melted butter, cilantro, and lime zest and juice.
    4. In a deep-fryer or very large pot, heat 8 inches in vegetable oil to 375 degrees F.
    5. In batches, fry the wings for five minutes, or until crisp and golden brown. When done, remove the wings from the oil, shaking off as much oil as possible. As each batch is cooked, toss the wings in the Sriracha-butter sauce, remove, and transfer to a platter.

Serve hot, with plenty of napkins.

Spicy Beef Tacos with Fresh Salsa From "Michael Symon's 5 in 5 For Every Season"

Who doesn't love taco night? Use this recipe in place of those sodium-filled "seasoning" packets you buy at the grocery store. This one calls for ground beef, but you could just as easily swap in ground turkey or even pork. Warm the corn tortillas in the microwave under a damp towel for about 30 seconds.

Ingredients:

(Serves 4 to 6)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 pound ground beef (80 percent lean)
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons chipotle powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
8 (6-inch) corn tortillas, warmed
1 cup small-diced fresh tomatoes
1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Directions:

  1. Put a large skillet over high heat. Add the olive oil followed by the ground beef. Cook, stirring with a wooden spoon to break up the meat, until lightly browned, about one minute. Season with salt and black pepper. Add the chipotle powder, cayenne, paprika, and cumin seeds and cook, stirring occasionally, until the meat is golden brown and the spices have toasted, about four minutes.
  2. To assemble the tacos, top each warm corn tortilla with a scoop of meat and some tomatoes, onion and cilantro. Serve.
