Super Bowl party recipes and "Dueling Dishes"

Need a few recipes to get your Super Bowl party planning started? Here are the recipes for the Broncos and Seahawks from their appearances on "Thursday Night Football" earlier this season. Keep exploring the page for more delicious, NFL-inspired Super Bowl recipes!
Chef David Burke stops by "NFL AM" with Super Bowl inspired dishes for the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.
Michelle Beisner learns the secrets of how to make some of the best pizza in the world at Umberto's Pizzeria and Restaurant in New York City. Umberto's is a NYC staple, and a favorite pizza of the New York Giants. Get a tour of Umberto's classic kitchen, see the influence of the Giants, and watch Beisner cook a pizza. Don't worry, she gets to try it after her hard work!
PLAYOFFS
Chef Jeff Mahin stops by "NFL AM" with NFC West inspired dishes for the third battle between these bitter rivals.
THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Chef Stefan Richter returns to "NFL AM" with AFC West inspired dishes. This week it's tortilla soup up against his personal spin on potato soup.
Chef Josiah Citrin brings some southern flare to "NFL AM" for the AFC South matchup between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Chef Jeffrey Nimer returns for Dueling Dishes between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, pitting southern fried chicken against a French Quarter classic.
Chef Stefan Richter joins "NFL AM" for a new edition of Dueling Dishes in honor of the Thursday night matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.
Chef Jeffery Nimer once again joins the "NFL AM" crew, this time with a pair of tasty sandwiches to square off in the latest edition of Dueling Dishes.
Chef Jeffrey Nimer returned with some spookily delicious recipes for the Halloween matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins.
Chef Josiah Citrin returned to the show with some southern recipes inspired by the matchup between NFC South rivals.
Check out the avian-themed dishes for the matchup between rival birds in the NFC West!
Chef Jeffrey Nimer dropped by the "NFL AM" set to provide some iconic recipes to enjoy during your next tailgate.
Before the 49ers and Rams squared off on Thursday Night Football, these tasty dishes threw down on "NFL AM."
Check out the contest between some Kansas City BBQ and classic Philadelphia cheesesteaks.
The first "Thursday Night Football" game was an east-coast tilt, so naturally the featured dishes were variations on clam chowder.