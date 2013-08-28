Super Bowl party recipes and "Dueling Dishes"

Published: Aug 27, 2013 at 08:00 PM

Need a few recipes to get your Super Bowl party planning started? Here are the recipes for the Broncos and Seahawks from their appearances on "Thursday Night Football" earlier this season. Keep exploring the page for more delicious, NFL-inspired Super Bowl recipes!

Super Bowl XLVIII: Denver Broncos versus Seattle Seahawks

Chef David Burke stops by "NFL AM" with Super Bowl inspired dishes for the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

Denver Dry Aged Bison with French Fry "Charlotte"

Watercress Flapjack with Local Seattle Salmon

Michelle Beisner explores NYC pizza

Michelle Beisner learns the secrets of how to make some of the best pizza in the world at Umberto's Pizzeria and Restaurant in New York City. Umberto's is a NYC staple, and a favorite pizza of the New York Giants. Get a tour of Umberto's classic kitchen, see the influence of the Giants, and watch Beisner cook a pizza. Don't worry, she gets to try it after her hard work!

PLAYOFFS

NFC Championship Game: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Chef Jeff Mahin stops by "NFL AM" with NFC West inspired dishes for the third battle between these bitter rivals.

San Francisco Spicy Dungeness Crab Grilled Pizza

Seattle Coffee-cured Salmon, Fried Egg, Avocado and Cream Cheese Sandwiches

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

San Diego Chargers at Denver Broncos

Chef Stefan Richter returns to "NFL AM" with AFC West inspired dishes. This week it's tortilla soup up against his personal spin on potato soup.

WATCH: Tortilla Soup vs. Potato Soup!


Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Chef Josiah Citrin brings some southern flare to "NFL AM" for the AFC South matchup between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Houston Grilled, Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Jalapeños

Jacksonville Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos with Mango Salsa

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Chef Jeffrey Nimer returns for Dueling Dishes between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, pitting southern fried chicken against a French Quarter classic.

New Orleans Soft Shell Crab Po' Boy

Atlanta Southern Fried Chicken

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Chef Stefan Richter joins "NFL AM" for a new edition of Dueling Dishes in honor of the Thursday night matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

WATCH: A battle of Schnitzels!

Washington Redskins at Minnesota Vikings

Chef Jeffery Nimer once again joins the "NFL AM" crew, this time with a pair of tasty sandwiches to square off in the latest edition of Dueling Dishes.

Washington Chivito Sandwich

Minnesota Juicy Lucy Burger

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Chef Jeffrey Nimer returned with some spookily delicious recipes for the Halloween matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins.

Cincinnati Grilled Kielbasa with onions and poblano

Miami grilled Mahi-Mahi sandwiches with mango slaw

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chef Josiah Citrin returned to the show with some southern recipes inspired by the matchup between NFC South rivals.

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Tampa Bay Cuban Sandwiches

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Check out the avian-themed dishes for the matchup between rival birds in the NFC West!

Seahawks Chicken Burger with Arugula Aioli

Cardinals Turkey Burger with Chipotle Aioli

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns

Chef Jeffrey Nimer dropped by the "NFL AM" set to provide some iconic recipes to enjoy during your next tailgate.

Cleveland Tailgate Pierogi recipe

Haute Chefs' Original Buffalo Style Chicken Wings

San Francisco 49ers at St. Louis Rams

Before the 49ers and Rams squared off on Thursday Night Football, these tasty dishes threw down on "NFL AM."

Pork, Garlic and Chive Dumplings

St. Louis-style Toasted Ravioli

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles

Check out the contest between some Kansas City BBQ and classic Philadelphia cheesesteaks.

WATCH: BBQ vs. Cheesesteaks

New York Jets at New England Patriots

The first "Thursday Night Football" game was an east-coast tilt, so naturally the featured dishes were variations on clam chowder.

Manhattan Clam & Sausage Chowder

New England Clam and Grilled Lobstah Chowdah

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Dalvin to Cook?

Week 13 is in the books and we're answering your questions as we look ahead to a big Week 14. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and help you narrow down some big decisions in the last weekend of the regular fantasy season.

news

Move the Sticks: Titans fire GM Jon Robinson, Colorado hires Deion Sanders as head coach

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury won't require surgery; 49ers QB could return for playoffs

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury won't require surgery and the 49ers quarterback may have a chance to return the playoffs if rehab goes smoothly, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Rams claim former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield off waivers; Niners didn't make claim for QB

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE