Super Bowl Opening Night Body Text

Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 09:40 PM
Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo
Perry Knotts/Perry Knotts
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) speak on stage during Opening Night ahead of Super Bowl LIV, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 in Miami, Fla. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Super Bowl Opening Night Presented BY BOLT24 is the national kick off for Super Bowl LV festivities, held virtually this year on Monday, February 1, 2021. Be a part of the action as the Super Bowl players and coaches address the nation for the first time LIVE. Super Bowl Opening Night is the first place that Super Bowl players and coaches from both teams will interact with media before the Super Bowl.

Watch the interviews in real time on the NFL's Twitter Live Stream. The Buccaneers players and coaches will appear at 12PM ET while the Chiefs will answer questions at 4PM ET. You can also ask your own questions through our fan podiums. Join MJ Acosta on the NFL's Instagram account for IG livestreams with Mecole Hardman and Devin White.

Be sure to tune in to NFL Network tonight at 8PM ET to see the joint team appearance and highlights from the media availability earlier in the day.

