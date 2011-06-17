Super Bowl MVP Rodgers lands in 21-30 tier of NFL's best

28. Maurice Jones-Drew, Jaguars: If not for a gimpy leg that kept him out of the Jaguars' last two contests, Jones-Drew might have made a serious run at the league's rushing title. Although he lacked the burst and acceleration that once made him one of the most explosive runners in the game, his ability to morph into a grinder still makes him one of the toughest backs to defend. When he fully returns to form in 2011, he could climb higher up the chart.