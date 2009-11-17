Super Bowl memories: New Orleans

NFL owners awarded the 2013 Super Bowl to New Orleans over Glendale, Ariz., and Miami at the NFL Spring Meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relive the Super Bowl games played in New Orleans:
The
[Kansas City Chiefs](/teams/kansascitychiefs/profile?team=KC) gave the American Football League its second shocking victory over a National Football League team.
"Next year's champions," the
[Dallas Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL), finally got that Lombardi Trophy with a 24-3 rout of the upstart Miami
[Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA).
For decades one of the NFL's most mediocre franchises, the
[Pittsburgh Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT) finally stood at the top following their first
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) appearance.
"Doomsday" ruined the
[Denver Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN)' first
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) appearance, rolling to a 27-10 win in the first
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) played in a dome.
Game MVP Jim Plunkett helped make the Oakland Raiders the first wild-card playoff team to ever win football's grandest game.
Mike Ditka's "Monsters of the Midway" steamrolled the
[New England Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE), giving the
[Chicago Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI) their first
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) triumph.
The
[San Francisco 49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF) defeated the Denver
[Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN) 55-10 in the biggest blowout in
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) history.
Game MVP Desmond Howard's 99-yard kickoff return for a TD sparked the Green Bay Packers' first Super Bowl victory in 29 years.
The
[New England Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) closed the curtain on the "Greatest Show on Turf" with a startling upset of the explosive St. Louis
[Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL).