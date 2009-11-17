Super Bowl memories: New Orleans

Published: Nov 17, 2009 at 11:31 AM

NFL owners awarded the 2013 Super Bowl to New Orleans over Glendale, Ariz., and Miami at the NFL Spring Meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relive the Super Bowl games played in New Orleans:

Super Bowl IV: Another upset for AFL

   The 
  [Kansas City Chiefs](/teams/kansascitychiefs/profile?team=KC) gave the American Football League its second shocking victory over a National Football League team.

Recap  |  Box score  |  Photos  |  Highlights

Super Bowl VI: Cowboys get elusive title

   "Next year's champions," the 
  [Dallas Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL), finally got that Lombardi Trophy with a 24-3 rout of the upstart Miami 
  [Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA).

Recap  |  Box score  |  Photos  |  Highlights

Super Bowl IX: Steelers' frustration ends

   For decades one of the NFL's most mediocre franchises, the 
  [Pittsburgh Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT) finally stood at the top following their first 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) appearance.

Recap  |  Box score  |  Photos  |  Highlights

Super Bowl XII: Cowboys blow out Broncos

   "Doomsday" ruined the 
  [Denver Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN)' first 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) appearance, rolling to a 27-10 win in the first 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) played in a dome.

Recap  |  Box score  |  Photos  |  Highlights

Super Bowl XV: Wild-card Raiders prevail

Game MVP Jim Plunkett helped make the Oakland Raiders the first wild-card playoff team to ever win football's grandest game.

Recap  |  Box score  |  Photos  |  Highlights

Super Bowl XX: 'Monsters' feast on Pats

   Mike Ditka's "Monsters of the Midway" steamrolled the 
  [New England Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE), giving the 
  [Chicago Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI) their first 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) triumph.

Recap  |  Box score  |  Photos  |  Highlights

Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers put on showcase

   The 
  [San Francisco 49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF) defeated the Denver 
  [Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN) 55-10 in the biggest blowout in 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) history.

Recap  |  Box score  |  Photos  |  Highlights

Super Bowl XXXI: Packers return to top

Game MVP Desmond Howard's 99-yard kickoff return for a TD sparked the Green Bay Packers' first Super Bowl victory in 29 years.

Recap  |  Box score  |  Photos  |  Highlights

Super Bowl XXXVI: Patriots shock Rams

   The 
  [New England Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) closed the curtain on the "Greatest Show on Turf" with a startling upset of the explosive St. Louis 
  [Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL).

Recap  |  Box score  |  Photos  |  Highlights

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

