Super Bowl memories, from Max McGee to Mario Manningham

» This was the first time that the AFL and NFL faced off for pro football's ultimate prize, and the level of competition between the two leagues was intense. There was a lot of back and forth, a lot of "Our league is better than your league," and it showed, both on the field and off. NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle decided there should be a party before the game, so everyone gathered at a hotel -- nothing fancy, just a ballroom and some folding chairs. And, of course, everyone from the AFL stayed on one side of the room while everyone from the NFL stayed on the other. The hard-bitten attitude wasn't limited to players, coaches or executives; I remember the wife of one of the Jets' minority owners trying to rile up everyone from the AFL by standing and giving this big, impassioned speech.