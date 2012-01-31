Super Bowl media will have a field day; Manning talk of the town

Tuesday is media day at the Super Bowl, when the question is often more interesting than the answer. Tune into NFL Network starting with "Super Bowl Live" at 9 a.m. ET for all the sights and sound bites, and keep up with NFL.com's Super Bowl blog here.
Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:
» Although his younger brother is in Indianapolis to play in the Super Bowl against his chief rival, Colts quarterback Peyton Manning threatens to dominate the discussion during Super Bowl week, with everyone wondering not only for whom, but if, he'll play again.
» Chad Ochocinco has gone from one of the NFL's brashest, most feared receivers to a bit-part Patriot.
» The Patriots and Giants both spend approximately the same amount of money on player salaries, but where they spend it is quite different.
» Just two years after defeating cancer, Giants rookie linebacker Mark Herzlich is competing for a Super Bowl, a fact that wasn't lost on him as he tweeted from Indy.
» When will it be time for a Super Bowl in Green Bay? Our Adam Rank lists six cities that need to be on the Super Bowl's radar.
» After starting the season with 46 things to look forward to, Michael Lombardi goes full circle and presents the 46 things he loved the most about the NFL season.
» We've narrowed the list of the best plays of the 2011 NFL season down to 20. Now you can vote for the top 10, with the winner announced Feb. 4 at the NFL Honors in Indianapolis.
» The February issue of NFL Magazine features an exclusive interview with Ndamukong Suh, a profile of Aaron Rodgers, pivotal playoff moments and more.
» Happy birthday to San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis, who turns 28 Tuesday. Also celebrating a birthday are Indianapolis Colts linebacker Pat Angerer, who turns 25, and Houston Texans linebacker Mario Williams, who turns 27.