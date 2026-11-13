Super Bowl LXI predictions, midseason update: 7 teams that could win Lombardi Trophy in February
With the 2026 NFL season at its midpoint, our analysts revisit their preseason predictions for which teams will compete for -- and capture -- the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LXI on Feb. 14, 2027, in Inglewood, California.
NOTE: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and were current as of 9 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 13.
Which NFL team will win Super Bowl LXI?
Keegan Abdoo: Bears over Jaguars. Caleb Williams outduels Trevor Lawrence in a shootout, with Jeffery Simmons and the Bears' defense making just enough plays to come away with the Lombardi Trophy.
Ben McWilliams: Bears over Bills. Josh Allen finally gets to the Super Bowl, thanks to the Bills' explosive offense, but Caleb Williams cements himself as the greatest QB in Bears history by leading Chicago to its first title since 1985.
Dan Parr: Bears over Bills. With a razor-thin margin for error against Josh Allen, the Bears are able to keep the freshly minted MVP on the sideline for long stretches by pounding the rock on the ground. Caleb Williams plays a clean game and Jeffery Simmons wreaks absolute havoc, lifting Chicago to its first Lombardi Trophy in 41 years.
Nick Shook: Bears over Bengals. Cincinnati's return to the Super Bowl includes a thrilling win over Jacksonville and more heartbreak for Buffalo, but another visit to SoFi Stadium for the game's biggest stage produces a familiar result for the Bengals. Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson complete their ascension to the NFL throne, and instead of Aaron Donald recording the game-winning pressure, it's Jeffery Simmons who enjoys a moment in the sun.
Lance Zierlein: Bears over Jaguars. In a battle of play-calling head coaches and former first overall draft picks, Chicago is able to slow down the Jags' offense and win the Super Bowl in a low-scoring affair.
Gennaro Filice: Bills over Bears. Two of the league’s most balanced offenses guide these two teams through the playoff gauntlet to Super Bowl Sunday, but on the game’s biggest stage, Josh Allen tips the scale in Buffalo’s favor with a transcendent performance that crowns him as reigning king of the sport. The Bills finally hoist a Lombardi Trophy, putting tables in jeopardy across Western New York.
Matt Okada: Bills over Bears: Sticking with my preseason prediction of Josh Allen and the Bills, who win an epic duel with Caleb Williams and this swiftly ascending Bears team.
Kevin Patra: Bills over Bears. Josh Allen finally brings home the Lombardi to Western New York by outgunning Caleb Williams.
Bill Smith: Bills over Lions. This is simply a bet on the best quarterback currently on Planet Earth. Joe Brady has been more willing to let the Bills' offense go win games rather than trying to hold on and not lose them. With Josh Allen at quarterback, that’s the optimal strategy. Buffalo against Detroit in the Super Bowl would be the best possible fan base matchup, with neither franchise owning a Lombardi Trophy.
Jeremy Bergman: 49ers over Bills. San Francisco finally breaks through despite a slew of injuries, healing up in time to earn a roster full of aging stars a first Super Bowl title.
Chad Reuter: 49ers over Bills. San Francisco and Buffalo never played in the Big Game while dominating the NFL landscape in the 1990s. The 49ers' defense, led by future Hall of Fame linebacker Fred Warner, makes enough plays in the long-awaited matchup to keep league MVP Josh Allen from winning Buffalo's first Lombardi Trophy.
Raza Umerani: 49ers over Jaguars. No matter how you slice it, these have been the two best, most complete teams in 2026. When they face off at SoFi Stadium, it'll be San Francisco that captures that elusive sixth Lombardi as Brock Purdy completes one of football's greatest underdog stories.
Brooke Cersosimo: Bengals over 49ers. My preseason prediction still feels legit, so I'm sticking with it: Joe Burrow and the Bengals return to the scene of Super Bowl LVI and prevail this time around, with their own defensive tackle, Dexter Lawrence, making the game-sealing play.
David Ely: Bengals over Bears. Injuries have torpedoed my -- and many others’ -- preseason Rams take, but I still have faith in Joe Burrow and the Bengals to get back to SoFi Stadium and win it all in an instant-classic shootout against the Bears.
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Grant Gordon: Lions over Chiefs. Standing pat with my September forecast: Just days after winning Comeback Player of the Year, Patrick Mahomes leads comeback K.C. to a Super Bowl performance for the ages. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Jared Goff wins this duel, 54-51, like it’s 2018, and this pride of Lions makes history. Buoyed by a high-octane offense keyed by Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown (with the latter delighting his homecoming crowd), Detroit will win the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl at the expense of the Chiefs, whose sensational turnaround ends valiantly but with Travis Kelce and Andy Reid retiring just short of another ring.
Mike Yam: Jaguars over Packers. I love that the Jags pushed the chips into the middle of the table to make a run at the Super Bowl before the trade deadline. Jessie Bates III is a game changer for that secondary. DUVAL, STAND UP!
Bobby Kownack: Chiefs over 49ers. Sure, why not? Kansas City thwarts San Francisco’s Lombardi dreams for a third time in eight seasons as Kenneth Walker III wins Super Bowl MVP in back-to-back years for two different teams.
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