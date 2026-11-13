Super Bowl LXI predictions, midseason update: 7 teams that could win Lombardi Trophy in February

Keegan Abdoo: Bears over Jaguars. Caleb Williams outduels Trevor Lawrence in a shootout, with Jeffery Simmons and the Bears' defense making just enough plays to come away with the Lombardi Trophy.

Ben McWilliams: Bears over Bills. Josh Allen finally gets to the Super Bowl, thanks to the Bills' explosive offense, but Caleb Williams cements himself as the greatest QB in Bears history by leading Chicago to its first title since 1985.

Dan Parr: Bears over Bills. With a razor-thin margin for error against Josh Allen, the Bears are able to keep the freshly minted MVP on the sideline for long stretches by pounding the rock on the ground. Caleb Williams plays a clean game and Jeffery Simmons wreaks absolute havoc, lifting Chicago to its first Lombardi Trophy in 41 years.

Nick Shook: Bears over Bengals. Cincinnati's return to the Super Bowl includes a thrilling win over Jacksonville and more heartbreak for Buffalo, but another visit to SoFi Stadium for the game's biggest stage produces a familiar result for the Bengals. Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson complete their ascension to the NFL throne, and instead of Aaron Donald recording the game-winning pressure, it's Jeffery Simmons who enjoys a moment in the sun.

Lance Zierlein: Bears over Jaguars. In a battle of play-calling head coaches and former first overall draft picks, Chicago is able to slow down the Jags' offense and win the Super Bowl in a low-scoring affair.