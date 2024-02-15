 Skip to main content
Super Bowl LVIII Breaks Sky Sports & ITV Viewing Records in the UK

Published: Feb 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM

Super Bowl LVIII was the most watched NFL game on record for Sky Sports and ITV in the U.K. on television, with a combined total of 3.4M unique viewers (+48% YoY) tuning in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers (25 – 22) in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

It was a record-breaking day for viewership on Sky Sports, peaking at 761K (+35% on previous single game record; Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 AFC Divisional Round) with an average audience of 514K viewers (+49% YoY). For the NFL on ITV, peak viewing was 996K (+26% higher than its peak last year) with an average audience of 555K (+18% YoY). Overall audiences for Super Bowl LVIII peaked at 1.73M viewers at 23:43 (GMT), soon after the game kicked off.

Super Bowl LVIII also saw growth across key demographics with a +91% YoY growth in under-35 viewership with almost three quarters (74%) of U35s watching TV during that time watching the Super Bowl, compared to just over half last year (53%). Additionally, there was a 13% YoY increase in female viewers.

On its social media channels, NFL UK recorded its biggest Super Bowl week to date. Across X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, the NFL UK channels delivered 1.7M engagements (+130% YoY) and 23.6M video views (+7% YoY).

"We are thrilled to see the number of people across the U.K. that watched Super Bowl LVIII on Sky Sports, ITV and NFL Game Pass on DAZN," said NFL U.K. General Manager, Henry Hodgson. "The viewership, combined with the social engagement through Super Bowl week, is a testament to the growth of the NFL in the U.K., particularly among the youth demographic that we've targeted this season."

In the U.S., CBS Sports' coverage of Super Bowl LVIII delivered the most-watched telecast in history with a Total Audience Delivery of 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision and CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, including NFL+.

For more on NFL U.K., follow X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, and visit here.

