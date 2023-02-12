Super Bowl LVII inactives: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

- WHERE: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
- WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
CHIEFS
- QB Shane Buechele
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- TE Blake Bell
- OT Darian Kinnard
- C Austin Reiter
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- DE Malik Herring
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr informed the team he won't accept a trade before his contract deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Las Vegas is expected to release the QB, Rapoport added.
During Super Bowl LVII Sunday's "NFL GameDay Morning," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell made his pitch for quarterback Lamar Jackson to stay with Baltimore for the 2023 NFL season and beyond.
The Houston Texans are hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.
Chargers running back is "salty" about the team's wild-card collapse, and he hopes new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can help Los Angeles develop the necessary consistency for a deep postseason run in the future.
Packers running back Aaron Jones feels good about his situation with the team and feels he will return to Green Bay. He also believes Jordan Love is ready if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return alongside him.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Indianapolis linebacker Shaquille Leonard rejected the notion that interim coach Jeff Saturday was not adequate at his job last season, pointing out the former Colt would be in a great spot with a full offseason of preparation.
The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft for the first time since 1947. Their starting quarterback understands it's a business, but he would "definitely" like to know where the team is leaning.
For Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to become just the seventh player to win MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season, he'll need to break a long and dubious streak of MVPs coming up short in the biggest of big games.
The Carolina Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
