Super Bowl LVI: Rams open as 4-point favorite over Bengals

Behind quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ and an opportunistic defense, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point deficit to upset the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, 27-24. The Rams needed to stage their own comeback to topple the rival 49ers, storming back from a 10-point hole in the second half to beat San Francisco, 20-17, for the first time since the 2018 season.