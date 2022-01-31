Super Bowl LVI: Rams open as 4-point favorite over Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams are favored to claim their first Super Bowl title since returning to California.
The Rams opened as a four-point favorite Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals, per Caesars Sportsbook.
The Rams and Bengals head into Super Bowl LVI (Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium) following nail-biting wins in their respective conference championship games.
Behind quarterback Joe Burrow and an opportunistic defense, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point deficit to upset the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, 27-24. The Rams needed to stage their own comeback to topple the rival 49ers, storming back from a 10-point hole in the second half to beat San Francisco, 20-17, for the first time since the 2018 season.