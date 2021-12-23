Super Bowl LVI: Date, time, location, halftime performers and more

Who plays in Super Bowl LVI?
Super Bowl LVI will be played between the AFC and NFC champions, with the winner taking home the Lombardi Trophy.
What day is Super Bowl LVI?
With the 2021 NFL season the first to include a 17th regular-season game, this season's Super Bowl will take place one week later than usual, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
What time is Super Bowl LVI?
Kickoff for Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.
Where is Super Bowl LVI being held?
Super Bowl LVI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California -- the home of the Rams and Chargers.
How do I watch Super Bowl LVI?
Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast live on NBC and available to stream live on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. A Spanish-language broadcast will also be televised live on NBC's sister network Telemundo.
Who is performing during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show?
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
When was the last time the Super Bowl was held in Los Angeles?
The Super Bowl last took place in the Los Angeles area in 1993, when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills, 30-13, in Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Who played in last year's Super Bowl?
The Tampa Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.