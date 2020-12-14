Super Bowl LV - Super Bowl Experience Health Playbook - Body Copy 

Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 06:28 PM

Welcome to Super Bowl Experience in Tampa Bay!

We are excited to host you and wanted to share some health and safety reminders ahead of your arrival. Your health and safety, along with that of our players, coaches, and staff is – and has always been – priority number one. As NFL fans, we're all in this together when it comes to taking on the common opponent—COVID-19. Together we help protect each other– it takes all of us!

We have partnered with state and local officials along with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to develop some new protocols to help maximize your confidence, safety and comfort in coming to Super Bowl Experience and enjoying a seamless experience at the parks along the 2.7 mile Tampa Riverwalk.

Like each player on a championship team, you play a key role in the success of the team. Because safety is a team sport, we've set out these guidelines to make Super Bowl LV a championship event for all.

