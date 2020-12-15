Super Bowl LV - Overview - Opening Night - Multiple Section 12/15

Published: Dec 15, 2020 at 04:41 PM

Super Bowl Opening Night Powered by Bolt 24 will take place virtually in 2021 on February 1, 2021. Super Bowl Opening Night marks the kickoff of Super Bowl week to the nation. It is the first public appearance by Super Bowl players and coaches. You can join in on the fun as well! Check back soon for ways to engage with this year's virtual Super Bowl Opening Night.

