Super Bowl LV - Overview - Multiple Section 12/15

Published: Dec 15, 2020 at 04:31 PM

Super Bowl LV will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on February 7, 2021.

While things will look a little different this year, we're committed to delivering the ultimate fan experience in the safest way possible. For more information on health & safety, please check out the Fan Gameday Playbook.

Download and Register the NFL OnePass app at NFL.com/OnePass for the most up-to-date Super Bowl LV news, including all event information, a virtual concierge, access to awesome games and activations, and a chance to win prizes!

Further information regarding Super Bowl LV will be posted in the coming weeks right here, on SuperBowl.com.

As a reminder, tailgating is not permitted at Super Bowl LV.

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Frank Gore intends to retire with 49ers, join San Francisco front office

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.
news

Colin Kaepernick throws at Michigan spring game, awaits 'door to open' for NFL return

Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL scouts and onlookers present during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
news

P.J. Williams returning to Saints on one-year deal; New Orleans also adding DT Jaleel Johnson

P.J. Williams is marching back to New Orleans after over two weeks on the open market. The Saints are re-signing the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal, and adding a former Vikings and Texans DT, as well.
