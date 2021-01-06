Super Bowl LV - Overview - Additional Information - 1/6

Published: Jan 06, 2021 at 10:40 AM

GAMEDAY

STADIUM INFO

Location:

Raymond James Stadium

4201 N Dale Mabry Highway

Tampa, FL 33607

For more information on Raymond James Stadium, please visit raymondjamesstadium.com

SUPER BOWL LV Gameday SECURITY

Please see the Super Bowl LV Prohibited Items List

TAMPA SUPER BOWL LV HOST COMMITTEE

Visit the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee's website (https://tampabaylv.com) for more information on Tampa and getting around.

Parking

Super Bowl parking is available by visiting www.parksuperbowl.com. Maps, directions, and road closure information is coming soon.

