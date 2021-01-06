Super Bowl LV - Overview - Additional Information - 1/6

GAMEDAY
STADIUM INFO
Location:
Raymond James Stadium
4201 N Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33607
For more information on Raymond James Stadium, please visit raymondjamesstadium.com
SUPER BOWL LV Gameday SECURITY
Please see the Super Bowl LV Prohibited Items List
TAMPA SUPER BOWL LV HOST COMMITTEE
Visit the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee's website (https://tampabaylv.com) for more information on Tampa and getting around.
Parking
Super Bowl parking is available by visiting www.parksuperbowl.com. Maps, directions, and road closure information is coming soon.