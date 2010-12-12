Super Bowl LV - Overview - Launch Version

Super Bowl LV will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on February 7, 2021.

While things will look a little different this year, we're committed to delivering the ultimate fan experience in the safest way possible. For more information on health & safety, please check out the Fan Gameday Playbook.

Register for NFL OnePass at NFL.com/OnePass or download the NFL OnePass app for the most up-to-date Super Bowl LV news, including all event information, a virtual concierge, access to awesome games and activations, and a chance to win prizes!

Further information regarding Super Bowl LV will be posted in the coming weeks right here, on SuperBowl.com.

Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's will be held at several parks along the 2.7 Tampa Riverwalk from Friday, January 29 – Sunday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 3 – Saturday, February 6. Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's is the most exciting continuous event surrounding Super Bowl LV. Super Bowl Experience is the NFL and Super Bowl LV Host Committee's free-to-the-public fan fest, offering participatory games, youth football clinics, merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa, and virtual autograph sessions with NFL players. NFL Experience also will feature personalized digital photos, a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, a virtual reality experience, an enhanced Super Bowl rings display, and photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy!

Super Bowl Opening Night Powered by Bolt 24 will take place virtually in 2021 on February 1, 2021. Super Bowl Opening Night marks the kickoff of Super Bowl week to the nation. It is the first public appearance by Super Bowl players and coaches. You can join in on the fun as well! Check back soon for ways to engage with this year's virtual Super Bowl Opening Night.

TAMPA SUPER BOWL LV HOST COMMITTEE

Visit the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee's website (https://tampabaylv.com) for more information on Tampa and getting around.

Parking

Super Bowl parking is available by visiting www.parksuperbowl.com. Maps, directions, and road closure information is coming soon.

VIP Package Experiences For Super Bowl LV

On Location Experiences

As the official hospitality partner of the NFL, On Location gives you priority access to the stadium and exclusive parties on Super Bowl Sunday. Both a Super Bowl LV game ticket and an On Location hospitality ticket are required for access into all party venues. All On Location pregame parties are located within the security perimeter and feature all-inclusive hospitality, special appearances and live entertainment. There will be three open air parties steps from Raymond James Stadium and one premium event inside at Bar 76. Visit www.NFLOnLocation.com for access to other exclusive NFL event experiences throughout the year!

GAMEDAY

STADIUM INFO

Location:

Raymond James Stadium

4201 N Dale Mabry Highway

Tampa, FL 33607