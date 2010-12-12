Super Bowl LV - Fan Gameday Playbook - Fan Health Promise

 Skip to main content
Published: Dec 11, 2010 at 09:08 PM

As you may have seen as part of the ticket purchasing process, all ticketholders must agree that they will not come to the game unless they can confirm, on behalf of themselves and their guests, that none of the following are true as of Super Bowl Sunday.  

  • Within the last 14 days, ticketholders have not tested positive for, or been exposed to, COVID-19
  • Within the last 48 hours, ticketholders have not experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., fever of 100.4⁰ F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the CDC)
  • Within the last 14 days, ticketholders have not travelled to any state or international territory identified by federal or applicable local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19

Please note: the CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Guests should also evaluate their risk in determining whether to attend.  

Ticketholders also must agree that to help maintain physical distancing guidelines, they will not sell or transfer game tickets to anyone other than family with whom they have been sheltering or other trusted acquaintances, unless selling or transferring all such game tickets (e.g. the full pod of tickets) in a single transaction.

COVID-19 WARNING:

YOU MUST FOLLOW ALL STADIUM POLICIES, INCLUDING HEALTH AND SAFETY POLICIES, AND POSTED INSTRUCTIONS WHILE IN RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM AND ON STADIUM GROUNDS.

AN INHERENT RISK OF EXPOSURE TO COVID-19 EXISTS IN ANY PUBLIC PLACE WHERE PEOPLE ARE PRESENT.

COVID-19 IS AN EXTREMELY CONTAGIOUS DISEASE THAT CAN LEAD TO SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH.

