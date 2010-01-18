Super Bowl LV Experience - Attractions List

GAMES (subject to change)

Bridgestone Two Minute Drill - ONEPASS

Test your Quarterback Mastery by quickly passing the ball down the field and into three targets before the clock runs out. Score when it matters most!

Play Football Training Camp - ONEPASS

Stop by Training Camp to race through a series of obstacles and train like the pros. Get ready to show us your titanium skills!

Play Football QB Scramble - ONEPASS

Take the snap and run through read-and-react obstacles before throwing a pass to a larger than life target!

Play Football Touch Pass

Master one of the most difficult throws for an NFL quarterback by throwing the ball on an arc over a defensive player and into a net.

FedEx Air Challenge - ONEPASS

How do your quarterback skills stack up against this year's FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year nominees? Find out by testing your passing accuracy on specially designed targets.

FedEx Ground Challenge - ONEPASS

Prove you have the rushing skills of the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year nominees by catching a punt and weaving through traffic down the field to the end zone. After you score, make sure to get a reusable FedEx tote bag to carry all of the Super Bowl LIV merchandise you collect at Super Bowl Experience Driven by Genesis!

Lowe's Field Goal Kick - ONEPASS

Test your ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights.

NFL Extra Points Kick Issued by Barclays - ONEPASS

Test your kicking skills by attempting to convert an extra point through NFL uprights.

3 Cone Drill - ONEPASS

Test your ability to change directions by maneuvering 3 cones at various yardage.

40-Yard Dash - ONEPASS

Race down the field against your opponents and NFL players on a giant 40-yard long LED wall!

Broad Jump - ONEPASS

Test your lower-body explosion, balance and strength at the broad jump!

Obstacle Course - ONEPASS

Navigate the obstacle course and train like an NFL Player!

Vertical Jump - ONEPASS

Take your position at the vertical jump, and find out what the differential between your reach and the flag you hit is, just like at the NFL Scouting Combine!

Play Football Field - ONEPASS

Watch and learn from USA Football coaches and NFL players about football and NFL FLAG football, as well as Heads Up tackling during various clinics, competitions and demonstrations. On-field clinics are open to kids ages 6-14.

NO public clinics on Sunday 1/31 from 6pm-8pm and Wednesday 3pm-10pm.

Playmakers Square - ONEPASS