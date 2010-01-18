Super Bowl LV Experience - Attractions List

Published: Jan 18, 2010 at 06:24 PM

GAMES (subject to change)

Bridgestone Two Minute Drill - ONEPASS

Test your Quarterback Mastery by quickly passing the ball down the field and into three targets before the clock runs out. Score when it matters most!

Play Football Training Camp - ONEPASS

Stop by Training Camp to race through a series of obstacles and train like the pros. Get ready to show us your titanium skills!

Play Football QB Scramble - ONEPASS

Take the snap and run through read-and-react obstacles before throwing a pass to a larger than life target!

Play Football Touch Pass

Master one of the most difficult throws for an NFL quarterback by throwing the ball on an arc over a defensive player and into a net.

FedEx Air Challenge - ONEPASS

How do your quarterback skills stack up against this year's FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year nominees? Find out by testing your passing accuracy on specially designed targets.

FedEx Ground Challenge - ONEPASS

Prove you have the rushing skills of the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year nominees by catching a punt and weaving through traffic down the field to the end zone. After you score, make sure to get a reusable FedEx tote bag to carry all of the Super Bowl LIV merchandise you collect at Super Bowl Experience Driven by Genesis!

Lowe's Field Goal Kick - ONEPASS

Test your ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights.

NFL Extra Points Kick Issued by Barclays - ONEPASS

Test your kicking skills by attempting to convert an extra point through NFL uprights.

3 Cone Drill - ONEPASS

Test your ability to change directions by maneuvering 3 cones at various yardage.

40-Yard Dash - ONEPASS

Race down the field against your opponents and NFL players on a giant 40-yard long LED wall!

Broad Jump - ONEPASS

Test your lower-body explosion, balance and strength at the broad jump!

Obstacle Course - ONEPASS

Navigate the obstacle course and train like an NFL Player!

Vertical Jump - ONEPASS

Take your position at the vertical jump, and find out what the differential between your reach and the flag you hit is, just like at the NFL Scouting Combine!

Play Football Field - ONEPASS

Watch and learn from USA Football coaches and NFL players about football and NFL FLAG football, as well as Heads Up tackling during various clinics, competitions and demonstrations. On-field clinics are open to kids ages 6-14.

NO public clinics on Sunday 1/31 from 6pm-8pm and Wednesday 3pm-10pm.

Playmakers Square - ONEPASS

Kids participate in an interactive touch screen experience.

Super Bowl Experience - Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for NFL)
1 / 6

Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for NFL)

Jesus Aranguren/AP
Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for NFL)
2 / 6

Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for NFL)

Jesus Aranguren/AP
Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for NFL)
3 / 6

Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for NFL)

Jesus Aranguren/AP
Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for NFL)
4 / 6

Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for NFL)

Jesus Aranguren/AP
Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for NFL)
5 / 6

Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for NFL)

Jesus Aranguren/AP
Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for NFL)
6 / 6

Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for NFL)

Jesus Aranguren/AP
EXHIBITS (subject to change)

AFC & NFC Championship Trophies

Stop by and see the AFC Lamar Hunt and NFC George S. Halas Championship Trophies

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Awarded at NFL Honors for the NFL player who best exudes sportsmanship, this award honors Pittsburgh Steelers founding owner and Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.

Chronology of Pro Football

Trace through iconic moments and developments that make the NFL what it is today.

Evolution of the Shield

Learn how the NFL Shield has evolved since 1960.

Inspire Change

View the showcase of the collaborative efforts of players, clubs, and the league to create positive change in communities across the country.

Look Like A Pro

Step inside a uniformed body-cast mold bearing the insignia of your favorite NFL team, and have a friend snap your photo.

Pepsi Helmets

All 32 NFL Teams are represented with a larger than life replica of each teams' beloved helmet. A must have photo opportunity for every teams' fans.

My Cause My Cleats

Visit the My Cause My Cleats exhibit to discover NFL players' commitment to community and how they displayed the charitable causes they champion on their gameday cleats.

NFL Draft Set - ONEPASS

Visit the official NFL Draft se, and take your spot behind the podium with your favorite team's #1 jersey.

NFL Locker Room presented by Snickers

Come visit our replica locker room as it appears on gameday. Experience the sights and sounds of the real NFL pregame!

Pro Football Hall of Fame

A look into pro football's glorious past featuring bronze busts of Hall of Fame Legends!

Road to the Championship

Get the best highlights as the video display counts down winners of each divisional match up on the road to the Super Bowl Championship.

Super Bowl Rings

See the collection of all 54 Super Bowl rings up close detail!

Vince Lombardi Trophy - ONEPASS

Take your photo with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, football's most prestigious award.

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

This annual award, presented by Nationwide, is granted to the NFL player who demonstrates outstanding contributions to society off the field while handling himself in an exemplary fashion on the field.

NFL SHOP

NFL Shop at Super Bowl presented by Visa - ONEPASS

Marvel at NFL licensed products from all 32 NFL teams in an eye-catching display and shop the largest collection of Super Bowl LV merchandise.

MAP

To view a map of all of the attractions and games, click here.

