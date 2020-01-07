Super Bowl LIV: Ranking the five matchups I'd like to see most

The last decade opened with Green Bay's quarterback authoring a Super Bowl triumph over the Steelers. Smart money had the Packers returning to the biggest stage another four to five times in the 20-teens. Instead, the team is responsible for a swath of stunning playoff meltdowns that left Green Bay on the outside looking in one winter after the next. Opening this decade with another Super Bowl bid for Aa-Rod feels apt, especially if it means dueling against the passer widely seen as the future of the NFL.