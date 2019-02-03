Super Bowl LIII finishes with lowest score in history

New England was the first to miss an opportunity for points, with Stephen Gostkowski's 46-yard field goal attempt hooking wide left with less than six minutes to play in the first. The Patriots seemed to spend the majority of their night with the ball near midfield, failing to reach the red zone on multiple possessions, stopped by the Rams' front-line defenses near Los Angeles' 40-yard line. Gostkowski eventually made an attempt, from 42 yards out with 10:33 left in the second.