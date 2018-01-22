Super Bowl LII NFL Playoff Challenge fantasy picks

Stop me if you've heard this before, but the New England Patriots are in the Super Bowl. They'll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of No. 1 seeds, with the Eagles once again taking on the role of scrappy underdogs. If you built your Playoff Challenge roster around Patriots, well, you're in great shape. I can't imagine too many people relied heavily on Eagles aside from fans of the team, but if you did, you'll be in good shape to try to take home the grand prize. Below I break down our lineups leading up to the big game. As you'll see, most of us are in rough shape after taking some risks on teams not from the Northeastern part of the country.