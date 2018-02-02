Super Bowl LII: How the 2017 New England Patriots were built

That's what a lot of the appreciation for McCourty comes down to: trust. The trust he engenders in his teammates and the trust from the rest of us mortals that he's as good as everyone says. Steve Belichick is right: Few fans or media members -- including yours truly -- can fully appreciate the value of a deep safety, in part because he's often not on the television screen and no one knows his assignment on each play. It's a position, not unlike quarterback, where so much of the work is done before the snap.