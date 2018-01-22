Super Bowl LII fantasy football player rankings

The Conference championship round of the 2017 NFL postseason had one memorable contest that further cemented the greatness of a future Hall of Famer, and a stinker in Philadelphia. Tom Brady orchestrated yet another come-from-behind win, finishing with 290 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Danny Amendola in a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's now headed to his NFL-record eighth Super Bowl start with a chance to win his sixth league championship. Regardless of the results of a game that will see New England as a massive favorite, Brady is now the all-time king of the NFL quarterback position.