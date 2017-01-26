Super Bowl LI NFL Playoff Challenge fantasy picks

The NFL season is drawing to a close, and we're set for a thrilling climax as the Atlanta Falcons and their high-octane offense are set to face off against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in their seventh Super Bowl appearance. This matchup is loaded with fantasy potential, and I quickly break down each of our analysts NFL Playoff Challenge lineups below. Hopefully, you've been playing along with us all postseason, but if you haven't started yet it's not too late. You can set a lineup and play against friends or family in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.