Super Bowl LI NFL Playoff Challenge fantasy picks

The NFL season is drawing to a close, and we're set for a thrilling climax as the Atlanta Falcons and their high-octane offense are set to face off against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in their seventh Super Bowl appearance. This matchup is loaded with fantasy potential, and I quickly break down each of our analysts NFL Playoff Challenge lineups below. Hopefully, you've been playing along with us all postseason, but if you haven't started yet it's not too late. You can set a lineup and play against friends or family in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.
Fabs invested heavily in the Patriots from the get go, and he's hoping that pays big dividends in the Super Bowl. So far, their production has been a bit hit or miss, though he leads the way with six players now carrying a 4x bonus. Devonta Freeman and Julio Jones were smart picks to round out his lineup for the season's biggest game, as he doesn't need uniqueness at this juncture -- he just needs points.
My gamble to ride Aaron Rodgers and the Packers hot streak over Atlanta's consistently dominant offense proved costly. While I did get great contributions from Rodgers and Jordy Nelson in the championship round, I'm now left picking up the pieces. That's why I pretty much went with chalk picks across the board, adding Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Julian Edelman and Matt Bryant to fill in my roster gaps.
By building his lineup on the Falcons from the get go, Harmon looks to be in stellar shape here. He has a 4x multiplier for Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman and Matt Bryant -- basically the five highest scoring fantasy players on the Falcons offense. Malcolm Mitchell is a nice contrarian move, as is the Falcons defense. Martellus Bennett, despite barely making an impact thus far in the fantasy postseason, is the safest play at tight end given Atlanta's committee approach to the position.
Marcas had to undergo an overall at most of his skill positions, but is in good position with Tom Brady, LeGarrette Blount, and Stephen Gostkowski nabbing him 4x multipliers. It's hard to imagine the Patriots defense scoring many points against the red-hot Atlanta offense, but at this point in the game a few sacks could still net Marcas some solid points.
Poor Rank. His lineup was loaded with Packers and Steelers, so he's now left starting from scratch for the Super Bowl. As such, most of his lineup is filled with chalk superstars, though Dion Lewis gives him a little variety to help differentiate himself from the pack. However, this is the risk you take in NFL Playoff Challenge when riding Wild Card teams. If they run out of steam and fail to make the Super Bowl, you run out of bonus multipliers rather quickly.
Those are our picks for the final frame of NFL Playoff Challenge. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the game, and good luck chasing that trip to Super Bowl LII!
Alex Gelhar is a fantasy writer/editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlexGelhar and "Like" his page on Facebook here.