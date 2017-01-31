Super Bowl LI: How New England Patriots were built

That likely was intended as a shot, but he's not wrong. No other coach would replace a Pro Bowler with an afterthought in the middle of a potential championship season. No other coach would trust his instincts like that or trust that he could replace Collins' production. The Patriots value their system over any individual player, as long as that player isn't Tom Brady. This overarching conviction is how the Patriots can survive Rob Gronkowski's injury or turn over nearly half their championship starting lineup from two seasons ago and make it back to the Super Bowl. Here's a look at how Belichick built his latest AFC championship roster: