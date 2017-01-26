Super Bowl LI fantasy football player rankings

Published: Jan 26, 2017 at 03:54 AM
Michael Fabiano

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will battle in Super Bowl LI for the right to call themselves the champions of the National Football League. Fantasy footballers also looking for that final championship have one more week to indulge themselves with the NFL Playoff Challenge and daily fantasy leagues. With the multipliers set (if you didn't have Patriots or Falcons players going in the Conference Championship Round, there are no additional points rewarded in PC), the lists in both the Playoff Challenge and DFS are one in the same. So, for the last time this season, here are the fantasy rankings for Super Bowl LI.

Quarterbacks -- Super Bowl Round (DFS/PC)

  1. Tom Brady, Patriots
    1. Matt Ryan, Falcons

Running backs -- Super Bowl Round (DFS/PC)

  1. Devonta Freeman, Falcons
    1. LeGarrette Blount, Patriots
    2. Tevin Coleman, Falcons
    3. Dion Lewis, Patriots
    4. James White, Patriots

Wide receivers -- Super Bowl Round (DFS/PC)

  1. Julio Jones, Falcons
    1. Julian Edelman, Patriots
    2. Chris Hogan, Patriots
    3. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
    4. Taylor Gabriel, Falcons
    5. Malcolm Mitchell, Patriots
    6. Danny Amendola, Patriots
    7. Aldrick Robinson, Falcons

Tight ends -- Super Bowl Round (DFS/PC)

  1. Martellus Bennett, Patriots
    1. Austin Hooper, Falcons

Kickers -- Super Bowl Round (DFS/PC)

  1. Matt Bryant, Falcons
    1. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots

Defense/special teams -- Super Bowl Round (DFS/PC)

  1. New England Patriots
    1. Atlanta Falcons

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to **@Michael_Fabiano** or send a question via **Facebook**!

