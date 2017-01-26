Super Bowl LI fantasy football player rankings

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will battle in Super Bowl LI for the right to call themselves the champions of the National Football League. Fantasy footballers also looking for that final championship have one more week to indulge themselves with the NFL Playoff Challenge and daily fantasy leagues. With the multipliers set (if you didn't have Patriots or Falcons players going in the Conference Championship Round, there are no additional points rewarded in PC), the lists in both the Playoff Challenge and DFS are one in the same. So, for the last time this season, here are the fantasy rankings for Super Bowl LI.