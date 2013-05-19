Super Bowl L: San Francisco in the driver's seat

BOSTON -- Following the Miami Dolphins' failure to secure public funding for renovations to Sun Life Stadium, San Francisco sits in the driver's seat to host Super Bowl L, with the owners' vote on tap Tuesday.
But that hasn't lessened the effort of the Bay Area's host committee in putting together a presentation to lock it up at the NFL Spring Meeting.
The presentation will showcase Super Bowl L as a turning-of-the-page for the league, with San Francisco's plan to honor the past and provide a glimpse into the game's future with the 49ers' new Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara as the setting.
According to a high-level source, the host committee will highlight the concept of bringing the big game back to California, where the first Super Bowl was held, after a drought of what will be 13 years. And the group will also position the new technologically advanced facility, which opens in the South Bay in 2014, as a beacon of where the league is headed over the next 50 years.
Plans are for Levi's Stadium to be the NFL's first ticket-less, cashless building, with fans having the ability to control their experience through smartphones. The 49ers plan on working with Yinz Cam to develop an application specialized to maximize the experience, with the team employing its own in-stadium broadcast crew to bring information to the fans, make local and opponents' radio calls available and the NFL RedZone channel accessible.
The ideas mirror a league-wide effort to keep fans coming to stadiums by giving them some of the benefits of being at home.
Other elements of the San Francisco committee's presentation are expected to include:
»The group will highlight its Super Bowl plan as the "greenest" ever. Levi's Stadium will be the first to be "neutral to the grid," meaning that for the Niners' 10 home games each year, the stadium will be completely powered by the sun.
»As part of the presentation, the importance of the public/private partnership in building the facility will be pointed out. About 12 percent of the $1.2 billion bill will be footed through public funds, and the plan is to put some of the financial windfall of hosting a Super Bowl back into the community and make Super Bowl L the "most philanthropic Super Bowl ever."
»The Super Bowl plan will be presented as a regional one, much in the way South Florida's past Super Bowls were. San Francisco is the bid city, and as such the vast majority of the events will be downtown. The likelihood is the clubs will be hubbed at Stanford and San Jose State, with the University of California, Berkeley and the Niners' home facility also possibilities.
»Also, the plan for getting people around will be shown, including new light rails to allow for people to move between San Francisco and Santa Clara, which is 45 miles to the south.
The hope, also, is that Santa Clara can use its first Super Bowl as a springboard to land future Super Bowls.
The Oakland Raiders, across the Bay from the 49ers, haven't involved themselves in the project. The league has raised the idea of the Niners and Raiders sharing Levi's Stadium, but to this point the Raiders haven't reached out to the Niners to discuss it, preferring to focus on their own stadium plans.