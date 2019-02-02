Super Bowl history at stake in Bill Belichick vs. Sean McVay duel

Last week, when Belichick noted that Wade Phillips had not changed his defense, while Belichick has, it sounded like a thinly-veiled shot at Phillips. But there was a germ of truth there, too. During the first iteration of the Patriots dynasty nearly 20 years ago, the team relied on the 3-4 defense that Belichick also used with the Giants. Later, they were in a 4-3 more often. And Belichick has routinely made the case that the designation doesn't matter anymore, because spread offenses force teams to be in nickel defenses. In December, the Patriots started using an "amoeba" defense, with one down lineman and a cluster of linebackers and defensive backs, after not using it at all in the first three months of the season. At the start of the dynasty, the Patriots were run-heavy. Then Belichick acquired Randy Moss, and New England embraced a wide-open passing attack. Now, the Pats' offense is usually constructed around runs and short passes that quickly come out of Brady's hands.