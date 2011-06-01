Super Bowl hangover? Packers, Steelers in no hurry to hit field

Published: Jun 01, 2011 at 09:13 AM

Either the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers know something that numerous others in the NFL don't, or they're simply comfortable with taking a risk that they might not be as prepared as necessary whenever the 2011 season gets a green light.

What are workouts good for?

Player-run workouts are all the rage, but are these exercises actually beneficial or just a team-bonding initiative? Our experts weigh in on who they feel can benefit. More ...

» When will the lockout end?

As the most recent Super Bowl participants, they automatically command a higher level of respect than the rest of the league. But even before squaring off for the Lombardi Trophy last February, both teams were widely recognized for mostly doing things right.

So why aren't the Packers and Steelers among the many teams whose players have organized their own practices during the lockout? Why -- instead of the small periodic gatherings that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has had with his receivers and a few linemen and the Packers' offensive linemen getting together -- aren't these examples of NFL excellence getting the sort of impressive numbers that other player-run sessions are attracting?

The New England Patriots had between 40 and 50 offensive and defensive players on hand for a Wednesday practice. The Carolina Panthers had about 50, from both sides of the ball, show up for a Tuesday workout that they apparently felt was serious enough to keep out the prying eyes of the media.

On the other hand, the Steelers' defenders haven't done a bit of group work on their own. And as far as they're concerned, it is, in fact, the right thing to do, especially for a unit with an aging core.

"This time's been good for healing of your bodies," veteran safety Ryan Clark told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "The mental part? We know how to play football. We know how to run Cover 3. That dog blitz will still be deadly. We'll be fine."

Will they? And how about the Packers, who have a much younger roster and, presumably, a greater need for some level of team-oriented drills?

It's notable that an increasing number of teams have seen a rising number of participants in player-only workouts because this is the time of year when team-supervised sessions are in full gear.

For the most part, players followed their typical routines of relaxing through most of February and then working out on their own through March and April. Group sessions started to begin in earnest in May. They are expected to be held through at least the early part of this month as players get a better sense of how court rulings will impact the timetable for the start of the season, which NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and multiple owners insist will begin as scheduled.

Meanwhile, the Packers and Steelers are taking a different approach. Only time will tell if it's the right one.

Follow Vic Carucci on Twitter @viccarucci.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

The 49ers have begun another successful playoff run. ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ continued his dual exploits on offense as San Francisco held on for a dramatic 23-17 victory over Dallas on Sunday in the Wild Card Round.
news

Niners DE Nick Bosa exits playoff win over Cowboys due to concussion

San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ did not return to Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a concussion.
news

Nick Sirianni backs Jalen Hurts after rough playoff debut: 'I feel good with what we have in place' at QB

Jalen Hurts improved in his second season. But he reverted to poor play in his playoff debut, as the Eagles were blown out by the Bucs. Coach Nick Sirianni said he likes what he saw on the whole from the second-year QB and endorsed his status moving forward.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Eagles to hold three of top 19 picks

With the Eagles' loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, the order for all three of Philadelphia's first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft is now locked in.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW