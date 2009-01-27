Super Bowl foundations built on quarterback-coordinator bond

"When I was with the Jets (1996-2000), I used to watch Dan Henning do it with his quarterback, Vinny Testaverde. I remember the level of their communication, how far reaching and serious it was, and I used to think, 'Wow! That's a great relationship.' We're in the office and on the field all day, but for what we do, it isn't enough. Not when you want what Kurt wants -- he wants to win the Super Bowl again. He is ultra-competitive. He is constantly re-thinking things, and he gets frustrated. He vents to me. That venting part comes a couple of times a week. It might be a play, the way a receiver ran a route, an interception he threw. He wants to get to the bottom of things that way."