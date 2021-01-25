Super Bowl Fitness Challenge

Published: Jan 25, 2021 at 04:34 AM

While looking towards the hotly contested matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday 7th February, we thought what better way to celebrate then have a nationwide Super Bowl Fitness Challenge!

Our challenge videos will be released every Monday throughout February! Check back on the following dates to check out each challenge!

  1. Monday 1st February
  2. Monday 8th February
  3. Monday 22nd February
  4. Monday 1st March

Challenge 1- Strength

Strength training is important for NFL players as it helps them reach a high level of performance. It is also key for building explosive power and preventing injury on the field.

The Academy

The NFL Academy aims to create life-changing opportunities for young people through American football. The academy is based at Barnet and Southgate College in North London and offers students aged 16-19 the opportunity to combine their education with a life skills programme and intensive training of American football under the guidance of professional coaches. Athletes have access to elite sports training facilities, kit, and equipment, as well as an opportunity to learn from players and coaches in the NFL.

This unique opportunity is open to students aged 16-19 and entry to the Academy is based upon a series of physical try-outs. Successful students also need to meet academic requirements to earn their place in the Academy.

To find out more about the NFL Academy and how you can be part of it click HERE.

NFL Flag

NFL Flag is a 5 v 5 non- contact version of American football. The sport is played across primary's and secondary schools across the UK. NFL flag offers schools the opportunity to bring a new sport into their school through the teacher training programme. Alongside helping students to learn how to play NFL Flag, there is also a key focus on character development focusing on the NFL core values of Respect, Integrity, Resilience and Responsibility to team.

Each school year ends with a regional tournament involving all local schools with the winning school securing a place in the NFL Flag National Championship tournament. Last year the National Championships tournament was held at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium with the winning team earning a place to compete at the Pro Bowl in Florida.

To find out more and bring NFL Flag to your school click HERE.

