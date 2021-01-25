Super Bowl Fitness Challenge

The Academy

The NFL Academy aims to create life-changing opportunities for young people through American football. The academy is based at Barnet and Southgate College in North London and offers students aged 16-19 the opportunity to combine their education with a life skills programme and intensive training of American football under the guidance of professional coaches. Athletes have access to elite sports training facilities, kit, and equipment, as well as an opportunity to learn from players and coaches in the NFL.

This unique opportunity is open to students aged 16-19 and entry to the Academy is based upon a series of physical try-outs. Successful students also need to meet academic requirements to earn their place in the Academy.

To find out more about the NFL Academy and how you can be part of it click HERE.

NFL Flag

NFL Flag is a 5 v 5 non- contact version of American football. The sport is played across primary's and secondary schools across the UK. NFL flag offers schools the opportunity to bring a new sport into their school through the teacher training programme. Alongside helping students to learn how to play NFL Flag, there is also a key focus on character development focusing on the NFL core values of Respect, Integrity, Resilience and Responsibility to team.

Each school year ends with a regional tournament involving all local schools with the winning school securing a place in the NFL Flag National Championship tournament. Last year the National Championships tournament was held at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium with the winning team earning a place to compete at the Pro Bowl in Florida.