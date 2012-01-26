Super Bowl Facts and Figures

Published: Jan 26, 2012 at 09:57 AM

AT STAKE - National Football League Championship for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

PARTICIPANTS - New England Patriots (AFC) and New York Giants. This the seventh appearance for the Patriots (3-3) and the fifth appearance for the Giants (3-1).

SITE - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. This is the first Super Bowl played in Indianapolis.

SEATING CAPACITY - 63,000

DATE - Feb. 5, 2012.

KICKOFF - 6:30 p.m. EST.

NETWORK COVERAGE - By NBC-TV to more than 200 stations throughout the United States.

Westwood One Radio to 600 stations within the United States. The Armed Forces Television will also provide broadcast to 175 countries throughout the world.

The game will be distributed internationally by the NFL and NFL International to more than 185 countries and broadcast in 30 different languages.

PLAYERS SHARE - Winners: $88,000 per man. Losers: $44,000 per man.

PLAYER UNIFORMS - New England will be the home team and has its choice of wearing its colored or white jersey.

OVERTIME - At the end of regulation playing time, the referee will immediately toss a coin at the center of the field, according to rules pertaining to the usual pre-game toss. The captain of NFC team (the visiting team) will call the toss. Following a three-minute intermission after the end of the regular game, play will continue by 15-minute periods with a two-minute intermission between each such overtime period with no halftime intermission. The teams will change goals between each period, there will be a two-minute warning at the end of each period.

Both teams must have the opportunity to possess the ball once during the extra period, unless the team that receives the opening kickoff scores a touchdown on its initial possession, in which case it is the winner. If the team that possesses the ball first scores a field goal on its initial possession, the other team shall have the opportunity to possess the ball. If (that team) scores a touchdown on its possession, it is the winner. If the score is tied after (both teams have a) possession, the team next scoring by any method shall be the winner.

OFFICIAL TIME - The scoreboard clock will be official.

OFFICIALS - There will be seven officials and five alternates appointed by the Commissioner's office.

TROPHY - The winning team receives permanent possession of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a sterling silver trophy created by Tiffany & Company and presented annually to the winner of the Super Bowl. The trophy was named after the late coach Vince Lombardi of the two-time Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers before the 1971 Super Bowl. The trophy is a regulation-size silver football mounted in a kicking position on a pyramid-like stand of three concave sides. The trophy stands 20 3/4 inches tall, weighs 6.7 pounds and is valued more than $25,000. The words "Vince Lombardi" and "Super Bowl XLVI" are engraved on the base along with the NFL shield.

ATTENDANCE - To date, 3,512,727 have attended Super Bowl games. The largest crowd was 103,985 at the 14th Super Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

