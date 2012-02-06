 Skip to main content
Super Bowl draws record 111.3M viewers on NBC

Published: Feb 06, 2012 at 08:23 AM

NEW YORK (AP) - For the third consecutive year, the Super Bowl has set a record as the most-watched television show in U.S. history.

The Nielsen Co. said Monday that an estimated 111.3 million people watched the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots on Sunday night. That narrowly beat the 111 million who watched Green Bay's win over Pittsburgh last year.

NBC was blessed by a competitive game between two teams that played one of the Super Bowl's most memorable games four years ago, with one of them representing the largest media market in the country.

