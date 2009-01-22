Super Bowl Classics on NFL Network lead into Super Bowl XLIII

Published: Jan 22, 2009 at 02:58 AM

Beginning Monday Jan. 26, fans can re-live complete Super Bowl broadcasts again as NFL Network exclusively presents six Super Bowl Classics telecast in prime time each night during the week leading into Super Bowl XLIII.

The re-airs feature the original announcers and network graphics as well as select halftime shows –- including performances by U2 from Super Bowl XXXVI, the Rolling Stones from Super Bowl XL and Tom Petty from Super Bowl XLII -– and postgame celebrations.

For the first time, Super Bowl XIV, in which the Steelers defeated the Los Angeles Rams for back-to-back Super Bowl titles, will be re-aired in its entirety only on NFL Network, on Friday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

Other classic Super Bowls re-airing this year include classic Steelers victories over the Seahawks and Cowboys as well as last year's most watched Super Bowl in history, Super Bowl XLII.

The full schedule is as follows (with halftime shows noted if applicable):

Super Bowl Classics schedule

Monday, Jan. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET
**Super Bowl XXXIV**
St. Louis Rams vs. Tennessee Titans
Announcers: Al Michaels and Boomer Esiason (ABC)
In a game that went down to the final play, Rams quarterback Kurt Warner passed for 414 yards and two touchdowns to earn MVP honors as the Rams defeated the Titans by a touchdown.

Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET
**Super Bowl XL**
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Announcers: Al Michaels and John Madden (ABC)
Halftime show featuring The Rolling Stones
The Steelers defeat the Seahawks to win their fifth Super Bowl title –- tying Dallas and San Francisco for most Super Bowl victories by a franchise.

Thursday, Jan. 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET
**Super Bowl XIII**
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Announcers: Curt Gowdy, Merlin Olsen and John Brodie (NBC)
Steelers quarterback and Super Bowl XIII MVP Terry Bradshaw passed for four touchdowns to lead Pittsburgh past the rival Cowboys in this rematch of Super Bowl X.

Friday, Jan. 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET
**Super Bowl XIV**
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams (PREMIERE)
Announcers: Pat Summerall and Tom Brookshier (CBS)
Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw earned MVP honors completing 14 of 21 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns as Pittsburgh won back-to-back Super Bowl titles for the second time.

Saturday, Jan. 31 at 9:00 p.m. ET
**Super Bowl XLII**
New York Giants vs. New England Patriots
Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman (FOX)
Halftime show featuring Tom Petty
In this epic battle, Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning and the Giants ended the Patriots' quest for an undefeated season.

NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log on to www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive Internet home of NFL videos and NFL Network.

