Super Bowl champs plan return to Albany for camp

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The Super Bowl champion New York Giants say they're planning to return their training camp to Albany this summer.
Pat Hanlon, the team's vice president for communications, told Albany-area media outlets Thursday that the Giants plan to follow up on franchise President and CEO John Mara's pledge to bring the camp back to upstate New York.
The Giants decided during last year's NFL labor lockout to hold the 2011 training camp at their headquarters in East Rutherford, N.J. Mara had said then that the team intended to return its training camp to Albany in the summer of 2012.
The Giants trained at the University at Albany for 15 years, their longest stay at one training camp site in the 87-year history of the franchise.